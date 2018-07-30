Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific (Paris:ERF) (EUFI.PA, unrated), a global leader in bioanalytical testing, announces that it has successfully issued a EUR 550m Schuldschein loan ("Certificate of Indebtedness") offering a blended interest rate of 1.38%* with an average maturity of 5 years. This debt instrument bears the lowest rate in the company's history, significantly reducing Eurofins' average cost of debt. The Schuldschein issue was subscribed by more than 30 European and Asian banks and financial agencies in total, broadening and diversifying Eurofins' credit investors' base.

The Schuldschein loan was structured in tranches with maturities of 4 and 7 years, with both fixed and floating interest rates. In the 4 year tranches, the fixed rate tranche was priced at a fixed rate of 1.073% per annum and the floating rate tranche at a variable rate of 6-months-Euribor (floored at 0%) plus 95bps per annum. In the 7 year tranches, the fixed rate tranche was priced at a fixed rate of 1.834% per annum and the floating rate tranche at a variable rate of 6-months-Euribor (floored at 0%) plus 130bps.

Comment from Dr. Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO: "New and long standing investors in Eurofins' credit have again showed strong confidence in our Group's long term business model by subscribing in our largest Schuldschein issuance to date. Eurofins' transaction is also the largest Schuldschein issuance by a foreign (non-German) issuer in 2018. As a result, Eurofins' average cost of financing will further decrease, and the majority of our debt instruments now bear low interest rates for long maturities."

BayernLB, BNP Paribas, HSBC and UniCredit acted as joint arrangers and HSBC is acting as the loan agent for the transaction.

*Calculated on the fixed tranches.

Eurofins a global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific through its subsidiaries (hereinafter sometimes "Eurofins" or "the Group") believes it is a scientific leader in food, environment and pharmaceutical products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and for supporting clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the emerging players in specialty clinical diagnostic testing in Europe and the USA. With over 35,000 staff in more than 400 laboratories across 44 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 150,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for innovative clinical diagnostic. The Group objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, accurate results on time and expert advice by its highly qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and the most comprehensive range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality oriented international players in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the expanding demands of regulatory authorities around the world.

The shares of Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Important disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins Scientific's management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company's management as of the date of publication, but no guarantee can be made as to their validity.

