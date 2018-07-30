

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan retail sales recovered in June, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Monday.



Retail sales climbed 1.5 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 1.7 percent fall in May. The rate came in line with expectations.



On a yearly basis, retail sales grew 1.8 percent in June, slightly faster than the 1.7 percent rise expected by economists.



The rebound in retail sales in June suggests that consumer spending picked up again in the second quarter, which supports the assessment that the economy returned to growth last quarter, Marcel Thieliant, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



