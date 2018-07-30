

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide SA (AIQUY.PK) reported Monday that its first-half net profit group share, which exceeded 1 billion euros, rose 12.1% to 1.04 billion euros from 928 million euros a year ago.



Adjusted earnings per share were 2.44 euros, higher than 2.18 euros a year ago.



Operating Income Recurring, meanwhile, dropped 2.3 percent from last year to 1.62 billion euros. Group operating income recurring margin dropped to 15.9% from 16.1 percent a year ago.



Group revenue totaled 10.16 billion euros, down 1.3 percent from 10.29 billion euros last year. On a comparable basis, revenues grew 5.8 percent.



Looking ahead, Air Liquide Chairman and CEO Benoît Potier said, 'We are in line with the objectives set forth in the NEOS 2016-2020 strategic plan. Accordingly, assuming a comparable environment, Air Liquide is confident in its ability to deliver net profit growth in 2018, calculated at constant exchange rate and excluding 2017 exceptionals.'



