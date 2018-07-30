

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK), a system provider for food processing industry, reported that its operating EBITDA for the second-quarter rose 8.6% to 133 million euros from the prior year. Earnings per share grew to 0.36 euros from 0.29 euros in the previous year.



'Judging by the key indicators for the first half of the year, we assume that revenue growth for the whole of 2018 will likely land at the upper end of the published corridor. However, in terms of the figures for the operating EBITDA margin and, thus, the operating cash flow driver margin, we now expect to close the financial year at the lower end of the forecasted corridor,' said Jürg Oleas, CEO of GEA.



Revenue for the second-quarter was 1.227 billion euros, up 7.8% from last year. Order intake was 1.383 billion euros, 11.4% above previous year.



