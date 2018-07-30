PGIT Securities 2020 Plc - Directorate Change

PGIT Securities 2020 PLC

Directorship Change - new Chairman

The Board of PGIT Securities 2020 PLC announces that Geoff Burns has retired from the Board following the publication of the half year results. The Board wishes to thank Geoff for his significant contribution to the Company during his tenure. The Board further announces that Gillian Nott has been appointed as the new Chairman by the Board in place of Geoff Burns with immediate effect.

27 July 2018