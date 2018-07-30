PREMIER GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST PLC

Half Year Report

for the six months

to 30 June 2018

Investment Objectives

The investment objectives of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC are to achieve a high income and to realise long term growth in the capital value of its portfolio. The Company will seek to achieve these objectives by investing principally in the equity and equity-related securities of companies operating primarily in the energy and water sectors, as well as other infrastructure investments.

Contents

Company Highlights

for the six months to 30 June 2018

Six months to Year ended 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 Total Return Performance Total Assets Total Return 1 (7.2%) 1.7% FTSE Global Core Infrastructure 50/50 Total Return Index (GBP) 2 1.0% 8.9% FTSE All-World Index Total Return (GBP) 2 2.2% 13.8% FTSE All-Share Index Total Return (GBP) 2 1.7% 13.1% Ongoing charges 3 1.7% 1.8%

Six months to Year ended 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 % change Ordinary Share Returns Net Asset Value per Ordinary share (cum income) 4 133.04p 165.07p (19.4%) Mid-market price per Ordinary share 131.50p 146.25p (10.1%) Discount to Net Asset Value (1.2%) (11.4%) Net Asset Value Total Return 5 (15.7%) (0.9%) Share Price Total Return 2 (5.7%) (4.3%)

Six months to Six months to 30 June 30 June 2018 2017 % change Returns and Dividends Revenue Return per Ordinary share 5.49p 6.64p (17.3)% Net Dividends declared per Ordinary share 5.00p 3.80p 31.6% Historic Full Year Dividends Dividends paid in respect of the year to: 31 December 31 December 2017 2016 % change Dividend 10.00p 9.70p 3.1%

Six months to Year ended 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 % change Zero Dividend Preference Share Returns Net Asset Value per Zero Dividend Preference share 4 112.29p 109.74p 2.3% Mid-market price per Zero Dividend Preference share 116.00p 115.50p 0.4% Premium to Net Asset Value 3.3% 5.2%

As at 30 June 2018 Hurdle Rates Ordinary shares Hurdle rate to return the 30 June 2018 share price of 131.50p at 30 November 2020 6 4.00% Zero Dividend Preference shares Hurdle rate to return the redemption entitlement for the 2020 ZDPs of 125.6519p at 30 November 2020 7 (16.80%)

Six months to Year ended 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 % change Balance Sheet Gross Assets less Current Liabilities (excluding Zero Dividend Preference shares) £51.1m £56.3m (9.2%) Zero Dividend Preference shares (£27.0m) (£26.4m) (2.3%) Equity shareholders' funds £24.1m £29.9m (19.4%) Gearing on Ordinary shares 8 2.12x 1.88x Zero Dividend Preference share cover (non-cumulative) 9 1.57x 1.73x

1 Based on opening and closing total assets plus dividends marked "ex-dividend" within the period. Source: Premier Fund Managers Limited ("PFM Ltd").

2 Source: Bloomberg.

3 Ongoing charges have been based on the Company's management fees and other operating expenses as a percentage of average gross assets less current liabilities over the period.

4 Articles of Association basis.

5 Based on opening and closing NAVs with dividends marked

"ex-dividend" within the period reinvested. Source: PFM Ltd.

6 The Hurdle Rate is the compound rate of growth of the total assets required in each year to meet the Ordinary share price at 30 June 2018. Source: JP Morgan Cazenove.

7 The Hurdle Rate is the compound rate that the total assets could decline each year until the predetermined redemption date, for shareholders still to receive the predetermined redemption price. Source: JP Morgan Cazenove.

8 Based on Gross Assets less Current Liabilities divided by Equity Shareholders' Funds at the end of each year.

9 Non-cumulative cover = Gross assets at period end, less estimated wind up costs, less management charges to capital divided by final repayment value of the ZDP shares. Source: JP Morgan Cazenove.

Chairman's Statement

for the six months to 30 June 2018

Performance

The first six months of 2018 has been difficult for the Premier Global Infrastructure Fund ("PGIT"/the "Company"), with the portfolio being on the wrong side of macro trends prevalent during the period.

Increased US interest rates and the prospect of a trade war have prompted a general "flight to safety" toward US assets. Equities in emerging markets have been weak, and so too have their currencies.

PGIT's gross assets total return, which measures the total return of the Company's portfolio, including income received and taking into account fees and costs, was a negative 7.2%. This was below the FTSE Global Core Infrastructure 50/50 Index (GBP adjusted) which returned 1.0%. The wider market, represented by the FTSE All-World Index (GBP adjusted) gained 2.2%.

The discount at which PGIT's Ordinary shares trade compared to their NAV narrowed to 1.2% from 11.4% at the start of the period, and for this reason the return to an Ordinary share based on share price movement and dividends received was a negative 5.7%.

Overview of the period

As noted above, the portfolio was negatively affected by an adverse macro environment, with investors selling emerging market assets, and the US dollar moving higher as investors sought safe havens.

At the period end, the portfolio was split approximately 60%:40% between developed and emerging markets. The portfolio's losses in the six months was concentrated mainly in emerging market investments, and a corresponding under-weight position to the US detracted from relative performance.

The Managers have reviewed the element of the portfolio invested in emerging markets, and have come to the conclusion that the domestically focused utilities and infrastructure companies held should not be materially affected by trade disruption. Furthermore, the investments held have continued to grow earnings at a strong pace, as have the dividends paid to the Company. In short the Managers believe that the emerging market investments are performing as expected on a fundamental level. Further detail is within the Managers' report.

Brexit negotiations proceeded slowly during the period, but a proposed solution has been devised at a July Cabinet summit, although this has sparked resignations by some senior ministers. This will now be used as a draft for further negotiation with the EU. Largely as a result of the uncertainty caused, coupled with US Dollar strength, Sterling has been weak over the period, falling by 2.3% against the US Dollar. The currency hedge, which worked well during 2017, was a cost during the first half.

Dividends

On 24 April 2018 the Company announced its first quarterly dividend of 2.00p per Ordinary share in respect of 2018, a 5.3% increase on the equivalent prior year period, which was paid on 29 June 2018

On 27 July 2018 the Company announced a second interim dividend and change of dividend profile with the objective to pay dividends on a more even basis throughout the year. The second interim dividend of 3.00p was made up of a base dividend of 2.50p plus an additional 0.50p in order to bring the cumulative dividend paid to date to the level it would have been had this change been in place from the start of the year. This will be paid on 28 September 2018 to members on the register at the close of business on 24 August 2018. The Ordinary shares will be marked ex-dividend on 23 August 2018.

Board Development

From the date of the issue of these interim results I shall be retiring from the chair and Board of your Company. Shareholders are aware that over the last two years we have been in a process of refreshing the Board, and with my departure that part of the Board development process is complete. I would like to thank shareholders for the extraordinary support they have shown to me and the Board during the interesting and at times turbulent events of the last decade. I have every confidence in the new team which will be led by Gillian Nott as Chairman. I wish the Board and the shareholders onward success.

Outlook

Neither the Board nor the Managers are satisfied with the lacklustre performance of the portfolio over the past 18 months.Having said this, the Managers are investing for the long term, and long term performance since the change of management in 2012 remains solid.

The underlying performance of the Company's investments remains very encouraging, with strong earnings growth being reported, particularly among the companies located in emerging markets.

The portfolio is exposed to many key themes, such as growth in renewable energy, electrification of transportation systems in the more developed world, and growth in emerging market infrastructure generally. While the macro environment remains challenging for global trade, interest rates and currencies in the short term, your Board remains confident in the prospects for the long term performance of the Company.

Geoffrey Burns

Chairman

27 July 2018

Investment Managers' Report

for the six months to 30 June 2018

Market review

After a weak start to 2018 for most stock markets, the Federal Reserve's decision to raise US interest rates twice so far this year, in March and June, and the prospect of further increases to come has been a driving force behind renewed US stock market strength, at the expense of emerging markets in particular.

The actions and intentions of the current US President have been a further factor in this respect, with investors seemingly regarding Donald Trump's interventions in global trade as positive for the US economy.

Asian stock markets were weakened by these interventions. However, while China may have more to lose economically in an all-out trade war, politically the Chinese government is better placed to play a long game. Meanwhile Brazil's modest economic recovery seems to have stalled, resulting in a sharp fall in the Brazilian Real and investor attention has switched to the forthcoming elections in October.

Inconclusive election outcomes in several European countries - notably Spain, Italy and Germany - caused European market uncertainty, while from the UK domestic investor's viewpoint, the period under review has continued to been dominated by progress or otherwise in the Brexit negotiations.

Overall therefore, the fortunes of global stock markets have been mixed, with the US leading the way, the UK recovering a little after a weak start, Europe showing little change, while emerging markets have faced the brunt of the impact of US interest rate moves and trade policies.

PGIT's performance has largely reflected this disparity between developed and emerging markets, to which our weightings at the period end were respectively 62.2% (comprising North America, UK, Europe, the Middle East and Global stocks) and 37.8% (made up of China, Latin America, Asia and India). We achieved positive returns from our allocations to the UK, Europe and from the Global (largely developed) portions of the portfolio, but these were outweighed by weakness from emerging markets generally and from China and Brazil in particular.

Emerging markets

What we have seen in the case of many of our emerging market positions has been a mismatch between good operational performances and the stock market's apparent indifference to resulting strong earnings growth.

Our exposure to Latin America is now exclusively Brazil, where we are overweight infrastructure on fundamental valuation grounds, and where we see substantial medium term upside. Our largest Brazilian position, water and sewerage company Sanepar, a 4.7% weighting at the end of June, suffered a 21% fall in its share price, despite receiving a tariff increase in April in line with market expectations, and a 17% increase in its first quarter earnings. We have also started a new position in Brazilian toll road operator, EcoRodovias (2.6%), which reported a 50% increase in earnings in the three months to March, to which the shares have yet to respond.

Likewise China remains one of our preferred investment locations as we believe that the environmentally focused stocks we hold will deliver compelling long term returns and are backed by government policy. PGIT's Chinese holdings continue to deliver very strong earnings growth, but share prices have been weak as international investors continue to withdraw investment from China. The Company's long term holding in waste to energy operator, China Everbright International (5.2%), reported 22% earnings growth for 2017, and new contracts won within the year totalled RMB 8.0bn, 20% higher than in 2016. Despite this, its shares fell 8% over the first half of 2018. We have increased our exposure to Chinese environmental stocks, adding a second wind farm operator, China Longyuan (2.3%), to our existing position in Huaneng Renewables (4.7%).

Shares in Asia Pacific were also weak, despite good underlying earnings growth in most cases. One bright spot came with the management takeover of Indian renewable energy operator, Mytrah Energy, in April, at a 59% premium to its previous closing share price, from which PGIT received proceeds of £1.9 million.

Developed markets

We added to PGIT's existing positions in North American pipeline infrastructure and renewable energy yield companies mid-way through the period, at a point when these high yielding assets were part of a general interest rate led sell off of "bond proxy" stocks. In the main we continue to view US infrastructure stocks as fully valued, but in the current risk-off environment, US infrastructure has performed well, and the underweight position has cost the Company on a relative basis.

UK utilities fell sharply at the start of the year following the threat of interest rate increases, together with renewed political interference, both actual and perceived, in the form of government proposals for an energy price cap, and claims by the opposition that it would seek to renationalise the water, energy rail and postal services. Believing that the impact of these factors had been significantly overdone, we added to water and waste company Pennon (5.9%) in some size, and started a new holding in National Grid (5.4%, which we classify as a global stock now that approaching 50% of its earnings come from its US utility businesses). Both have recovered significantly from their lows.

In Europe PGIT's exposure is now solely to Italy, and solely to Rome's multi utility, Acea (2.3%), following the sale of Italian motorway operator, Atlantia, which performed well following the announcement of a 26% increase in its final dividend.

We sold both Romanian transmission stocks - Transelectrica and Transgaz - during the course of the period, as regulatory changes were pointing to a declining earnings outlook. Notwithstanding this, Transgaz in particular had been an excellent investment for the Company.

GEOGRAPHIC ALLOCATION 2018

30 June 2018

June 2018 December 2017 North America 33.25% 31.46% China 18.33% 15.20% Latin America 10.95% 12.68% United Kingdom 11.98% 7.60% Global 10.97% 4.86% Europe (excluding UK) 2.25% 9.95% Asia (excluding China) 6.01% 6.11% India 2.49% 4.48% Middle East 3.76% 3.74% Eastern Europe 0.00% 3.92%

SECTOR ALLOCATION 2018

30 June 2018

June 2018 December 2017 Renewable Energy 29.52% 30.27% Multi Utilities 21.59% 18.65% Water & Waste 15.88% 13.41% Electricity 14.89% 15.82% Gas 9.39% 11.54% Ports 3.76% 3.74% Toll Roads 2.58% 3.82% Telecoms Infrastructure 2.39% 2.75%

Portfolio activity

During the first half of 2018 the Company made purchases of approximately £12.5 million, and sales of £14 million, a level of activity similar to the first half of the previous year. The difference between the two figures is largely accounted for by the requirement to settle the portfolio's currency hedge position which expired in late June (see below).

Currency

Mindful of the risk to the Company's income should sterling appreciate, we have continued to hedge out a proportion of the portfolio's currency risk. However, the fall in sterling from mid-April to a low point in late June of 1.31 against the US dollar meant that, as a result of this strategy, the Company suffered a loss on its hedged position of £1.6 million during the period. Nonetheless, feeling that sterling continues to be relatively undervalued at this level, we took the decision to rollover the partially hedged position upon its expiry, with the result that at the end of the half, forward currency contracts with a book value of £25.2 million were in place, covering some 50% of the portfolio. These contracts cover US, Hong Kong and Canadian Dollars.

Portfolio classification

At the end of 2017 we adopted a new classification strategy, designed to reflect our division of the Company's investments between growth and income. There has been little change in the weightings to these categories over the past six months. The Company continues to hold no fixed income investments at present.

PORTFOLIO CLASSIFICATION 2018

30 June 2018

June 2018 December 2017 Yield equities 40.90% 40.20% Growth equities 33.03% 34.00% Yieldcos and investment companies 26.07% 25.80%

Outlook

While we are disappointed as Managers in the overall performance of the Company over the period, we take comfort from the fact that the vast majority of the underlying investments in the portfolio continue to perform well. Over time therefore we are hopeful that this operational performance will come to be more fully reflected in the share prices, and therefore in the value of those investments.

James Smith

Claire Long

Premier Fund Managers Limited

27 July 2018

Investment Portfolio

at 30 June 2018

Ranking Ranking Value % total June December Company Activity Country £000 investments 2018 2017 SSE Electricity United Kingdom 3,019 6.0 1 4 Pennon Group Water & Waste United Kingdom 2,962 5.9 2 14 Enbridge Gas North America 2,894 5.8 3 15 National Grid Multi Utilities Global 2,716 5.4 4 - China Everbright Intl. Water & Waste China 2,594 5.2 5 3 First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Multi Utilities North America 2,552 5.1 6 2 Cia de Saneamento do Parana Water & Waste Latin America 2,370 4.7 7 1 Huaneng Renewables Renewable Energy China 2,356 4.7 8 5 Edison International Electricity North America 2,272 4.5 9 16 NRG Yield Renewable Energy North America 1,969 3.9 10 7 DP World Ports Middle East 1,879 3.8 11 10 Beijing Enterprises Holdings Gas China 1,792 3.6 12 8 Atlantica Yield Renewable Energy Global 1,681 3.4 13 17 Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund Multi Utilities North America 1,562 3.1 14 20 Avangrid Multi Utilities North America 1,484 3.0 15 6 Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Renewable Energy North America 1,427 2.9 16 12 Metro Pacific Investments Multi Utilities Asia (excluding China) 1,338 2.7 17 28 EcoRodovias Toll roads Latin America 1,286 2.6 18 - China Everbright Greentech Renewable Energy China 1,281 2.6 19 29 OPG Power Ventures Electricity India 1,244 2.5 20 23 Pattern Energy Group Renewable Energy North America 1,224 2.4 21 19 TransAlta Renewables Renewable Energy North America 1,216 2.4 22 18 China Longyuan Power Group Renewable Energy China 1,127 2.3 23 - ACEA Multi Utilities Europe (excluding UK) 1,125 2.3 24 13 Northland Power Income Fund Renewable Energy Global 1,077 2.2 25 - Jasmine Broadband Internet Telecoms infrastructure Asia (excluding China) 1,058 2.1 26 24 Omega Geracao Renewable Energy Latin America 911 1.8 27 21 Cia Paranaense Energia Electricity Latin America 898 1.8 28 25 TPI Polene Power Renewable Energy Asia (excluding China) 472 0.9 29 33 Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk Telecoms infrastructure Asia (excluding China) 134 0.3 30 34 49,920 99.9% Unquoteds PGIT Securities 2020 PLC ZDP subsidiary United Kingdom 50 0.1 ITI Energy In liquidation United Kingdom - - Total investments 49,970 100.0%

Group Income Statement

for the six months to 30 June 2018

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Audited) (Audited) Six months to 30 June 2018 Six months to 30 June 2018 Six months to 30 June 2018 Six months to 30 June 2017 Six months to 30 June 2017 Six months to 30 June 2017 Year ended 31 December 2017 Year ended 31 December 2017 Year ended 31 December 2017 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Notes £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 (Losses)/gains on investments held at fair value through profit or loss - (3,350) (3,350) - 222 222 - (1,838) (1,838) (Losses)/gains on forward foreign exchange contracts - (1,563) (1,563) - - - - 1,095 1,095 Income 1,402 - 1,402 1,638 - 1,638 2,993 - 2,993 Investment management fee (79) (118) (197) (118) (177) (295) (232) (348) (580) Other expenses (263) - (263) (249) - (249) (483) - (483) Profit before finance costs and taxation 1,060 (5,031) (3,971) 1,271 45 1,316 2,278 (1,091) 1,187 Finance costs - (615) (615) - (590) (590) - (1,201) (1,201) Profit/(loss) before taxation 1,060 (5,646) (4,586) 1,271 (545) 726 2,278 (2,292) (14) Taxation 5 (68) - (68) (70) - (70) (182) - (182) Profit/(loss) for the period 992 (5,646) (4,654) 1,201 (545) 656 2,096 (2,292) (196) Return per Ordinary share (pence) - basic 3 5.48 (31.21) (25.73) 6.64 (3.02) 3.62 11.59 (12.68) (1.09)

The total columns of this statement represents the Group's profit or loss, prepared in accordance

with IFRS.

As the parent of the Group, the Company has taken advantage of the exemption not to publish its

own separate Income Statement as permitted by Section 408 of the Companies Act 2006. The Company's

total comprehensive income for the half year ended 30 June 2018 was (£4,654,000).

The supplementary revenue and capital columns are prepared under guidance published by the

Association of Investment Companies ("AIC").

All items derive from continuing operations; the Group does not have any other recognised gains

or losses.

All income is attributable to the equity holders of the Company. There are no minority interests.

Consolidated and Company Balance Sheets

as at 30 June 2018

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Audited) Group Company Group Company Group Company 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 June 31 December 31 December 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 Notes £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 Non current assets Investments at fair value through profit or loss 49,920 49,970 55,926 55,976 55,099 55,149 Current assets Debtors 392 392 497 497 224 224 Forward foreign exchange contracts 13 13 463 463 - - Cash at bank 1,014 1,014 642 642 1,166 1,166 1,419 1,419 1,602 1,602 1,390 1,390 Total assets 51,339 51,389 57,528 57,578 56,489 56,539 Current liabilities Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (202) (252) (177) (227) (212) (262) Forward foreign exchange contracts (39) (39) (145) (145) - - (241) (291) (322) (372) (212) (262) Total assets less current liabilities 51,098 51,098 57,206 57,206 56,277 56,277 Non-current liabilities Zero Dividend Preference shares (27,033) - (25,807) - (26,418) - Intercompany payable - (27,033) - (25,807) - (26,418) Net assets 24,065 24,065 31,399 31,399 29,859 29,859 Equity attributable to Ordinary Shareholders Share capital 181 181 181 181 181 181 Share premium 8,701 8,701 8,701 8,701 8,701 8,701 Redemption reserve 88 88 88 88 88 88 Capital reserve 6,184 6,184 13,576 13,576 11,830 11,830 Special reserve 7,472 7,472 7,472 7,472 7,472 7,472 Revenue reserve 1,439 1,439 1,381 1,381 1,587 1,587 Total equity attributable to Ordinary Shareholders 24,065 24,065 31,399 31,399 29,859 29,859 Net asset value per Ordinary share (pence) 4 133.04 133.04 173.59 173.59 165.07 165.07

Consolidated and Company Statement of Changes in Equity

For the six months to 30 June 2018 (unaudited)

Ordinary Share share premium Redemption Capital Special Revenue capital reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve Total £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 Balance at 31 December 2017 181 8,701 88 11,830 7,472 1,587 29,859 Profit for the period - - - (5,646) - 992 (4,654) Ordinary dividends paid - - - - - (1,140) (1,140) Balance at 30 June 2018 181 8,701 88 6,184 7,472 1,439 24,065

For the six months to 30 June 2017 (unaudited)

Ordinary Share share premium Redemption Capital Special Revenue capital reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve Total £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 Balance at 31 December 2016 181 8,701 88 14,122 7,472 1,246 31,810 Profit for the period - - - (546) - 1,202 656 Ordinary dividends paid - - - - - (1,067) (1,067) Balance at 30 June 2017 181 8,701 88 13,576 7,472 1,381 31,399

For the financial year ended 31 December 2017 (audited)

Ordinary Share share premium Redemption Capital Special Revenue capital reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve Total £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 Balance at 31 December 2016 181 8,701 88 14,122 7,472 1,246 31,810 Loss for the year - - - (2,292) - 2,096 (196) Ordinary dividends paid - - - - - (1,755) (1,755) Balance at 31 December 2017 181 8,701 88 11,830 7,472 1,587 29,859

Consolidated and Company Cashflow Statements

for the six months ended 30 June 2018

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Audited) Group Company Group Company Group Company Six months Six months Six months Six months Year Year ended ended ended ended ended ended 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 June 31 December 31 December 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 (Loss)/profit before finance costs and taxation (3,971) (3,971) 1,316 1,316 1,187 1,187 Adjustments for Losses/(gains) on investments held at fair value through profit or loss 3,350 3,350 (222) (222) 1,838 1,838 Losses/(gains) on forward foreign exchange contracts 1,563 1,563 - - (1,095) (1,095) (Decrease)/increase in trade and other receivables (125) (125) 134 134 179 179 Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables 7 7 (8) (8) (98) (98) Overseas taxation paid (111) (111) (72) (72) (157) (157) Net cash flows from operating activities 713 713 1,148 1,148 1,854 1,854 Investing activities Purchases of investments (13,550) (13,550) (11,687) (11,687) (32,749) (32,749) Proceeds from sales of investments 15,388 15,388 11,313 11,313 31,786 31,786 Cash flows from forward foreign exchange contracts (1,563) (1,563) - - 1,095 1,095 Net cash flows from investing activities 275 275 (374) (374) 132 132 Financing activities Dividends paid (1,140) (1,140) (1,067) (1,067) (1,755) (1,755) Net cash used in financing activities (1,140) (1,140) (1,067) (1,067) (1,755) (1,755) (Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (152) (152) (293) (293) 231 231 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,166 1,166 935 935 935 935 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,014 1,014 642 642 1,166 1,166

Notes to the Half Year Report

ACCOUNTING POLICIES

1.1 Basis of preparation

The Half-year Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" and in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice ("SORP") "Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts" issued by the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC") in November 2014 (and updated in January 2017), where the SORP is not inconsistent with IFRS.

The financial information contained in this Half-year Report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the periods ended 30 June, 2018 and 30 June 2017, have not been audited. The financial information for the year ended 31 December, 2017 has been extracted from the latest published audited accounts. Those accounts have been filed with the Registrar of Companies and included the Independent Auditor's Report which, in respect of both sets of accounts, was unqualified, did not contain an emphasis of matter reference, and did not contain a statement under Section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. Those statutory accounts were prepared in accordance with IFRS, as adopted by the European Union.

The functional currency of the Group is UK pounds Sterling as this is the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Company operates. Accordingly, the Financial Statements are presented in UK pounds Sterling rounded to the nearest thousand pounds.

The same accounting policies, presentation and methods of computation have been followed in these Financial Statements as were applied in the preparation of the Group's Financial Statements for the previous accounting periods.

IFRS 10 Consolidated Financial Statements

The Financial Statements in these accounts reflect the adoption of IFRS 10 (including the Investment Entities amendment) which requires investment companies to value subsidiaries (except for those providing investment related services) at fair value through profit and loss rather than consolidate them. The Directors, having assessed the criteria, believe that the Group meets the criteria to be an investment entity under IFRS 10 and that this accounting treatment better reflects the Company's activities as an investment trust.

PGIT Securities 2020 PLC, which is controlled by the Company, holds the ZDP shares and has lent the proceeds to the Company. It is considered to provide investment related services to the Group and is therefore required to be consolidated under the IFRS 10 Investment Entities amendment. PGIT Securities 2020 PLC has been consolidated in these Financial Statements using consistent accounting policies to those applied by the Company.

1.2 Presentation of Statement of Comprehensive Income

In order to better reflect the activities of the Company as an investment trust company, and in accordance with guidance issued by the AIC, supplementary information which analyses the Consolidated Income Statement between items of a revenue and capital nature has been presented alongside the Consolidated Income Statement. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, net capital returns can be distributed by way of dividend. Additionally, net revenue is the measure the Directors believe appropriate in assessing the Company's compliance with certain requirements set out in Section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010.

1.3 Use of estimates

The preparation of Financial Statements requires the Company to make estimates and assumptions that affect the items reported in the Balance Sheet and Income Statement and the disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the Financial Statements. Although these estimates are based on management's best knowledge of current facts, circumstances and, to some extent, future events and actions, the Company's actual results may ultimately differ from those estimates, possibly significantly. The investments in the equity and fixed interest stocks of unquoted companies that the Group holds are not traded and as such the prices are more uncertain than those of more widely traded securities. The unquoted investments are valued by reference to valuation techniques approved by the Directors and in accordance with the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation ("IPEV") Guidelines and IFRS 13.

1.4 Segmental reporting

The chief operating decision maker has been identified as the Board of the Company. The Board reviews the Company's internal management accounts in order to analyse performance. The Directors are of the opinion that the Company is engaged in one segment of business, being the investment business. Geographical segmental analysis has not been disclosed because the Directors are of the opinion that as an investment company the geographical sources of revenues received by the Company are incidental to its investment activity. The geographical allocation of the investments from which income is received and to which non-current assets relate is given on page 7.

2. Dividend

On 27 July 2018 the Directors declared a second interim dividend of 3.00p per Ordinary share for the year ending 31 December 2018 to holders of Ordinary shares on the register on 24 August 2018. The Ordinary shares will be marked ex-dividend on 23 August 2018 and the dividend will be paid on 28September 2018.

3. Total return per Ordinary share

The total return per Ordinary share is based on the loss for the half year after taxation of £4,654,000 (six months ended 30 June 2017: profit of £656,000; year ended 31 December 2017: loss of £196,000) and on 18,088,480 Ordinary shares in issue during the six months ended 30 June 2018 (six months ended 30 June 2017: 18,088,480 Ordinary shares; year ended 31 December 2017: 18,088,480 Ordinary shares).

4. Net Asset Value

The net asset value per share and the net assets available to each class of share calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, are as follows:

Net asset value Net assets Net asset value Net assets per share available per share available 30 June 30 June 31 December 31 December 2018 2018 2017 2017 Pence £000 Pence £000 18,088,480 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in issue (2017: 18,088,480) 133.04p 24,065 165.07p 29,859 24,073,337 PGIT Securities 2020 PLC Zero Dividend Preference shares of £0.01 each in issue* (2017: 24,073,337) 112.29p 27,033 109.74p 26,418

*Classified as a liability.

5. Taxation charge

The taxation charge of £68,000 (30 June 2017: £70,000 and 31 December 2017: £182,000) relates to irrecoverable overseas withholding taxation.

6. Investment management fee charged by Premier Fund Managers Limited

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Six months to Six months to Year ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 2017 £000 £000 £000 Basic fee: 40% charged to revenue 79 118 232 60% charged to capital 118 177 348 197 295 580

7. Section 1158 of the Income and Corporation Tax Act 2010

It is the intention of the Directors to conduct the affairs of the Company so that they satisfy the conditions for approval as an investment trust company set out in section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010.

Interim Management Report

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC is required to make the following disclosures in its half year report:

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The Board believes that the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Company continue to fall into the following categories:

• Structure of the Company and gearing • Discount volatility • Dividend levels • Operational • Currency risk • Accounting, legal and regulatory • Liquidity risk • Political and regulatory • Market price risk

Information on each of these is given in the Strategic Report in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2017.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

The Directors are recognised as a related party under the Listing Rules and during the six months to 30 June 2018 fees paid to Directors of the Company totalled £43,146 (six months ended 30 June 2017: £44,000 and year to 31 December 2017: £84,816).

GOING CONCERN

The Directors believe, having considered the Company's investment objectives, risk management policies, capital management policies and procedures, nature of the portfolio and income and expenditure projections, that the Company has adequate resources, an appropriate financial structure and suitable management arrangements in place to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. For these reasons, they consider that the use of the going concern basis is appropriate.

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Directors are responsible for preparing the half year report, in accordance with applicable law and regulations. The Directors confirm that, to the best of their knowledge:

• The condensed set of Financial Statements within the Half-year Report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting", as adopted by the European Union; and

• The Interim Management Report includes a fair review of the information required by 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first six months of the year) and 4.2.8R (disclosure of related party transactions and changes therein) of the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of the Board.

Geoffrey Burns

Chairman

27 July 2018

