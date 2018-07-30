Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Half-year Report

ANGLO AFRICAN AGRICULTURE PLC

DIRECTORS' REPORT AND CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 APRIL 2018

Anglo African Agriculture plc ("AAA" or the "Company")

Half yearly report for the six months ended 30 April 2018

The Chairman's Report

I am pleased to report on the progress of the business over the six-month period ended 30 April 2018

The past six months have seen the underlying businesses settling down and getting into a steady state of growth. The period has also seen the board actively looking at opportunities to accelerate the growth and size of the Company.

Dynamic Intertrade ("DI")

DI had a challenging start to the financial year but, through the streamlining of costs and the generation of consistent business, will produce its first net profit in the 3rd quarter. Cost savings at DI were generated by, amongst others, changes at the DI management level where the financial manager and sales manager were promoted to director level, with the DI managing director leaving DI. The year on year numbers were disappointing, however, post April the necessary cost saving actions and consistent revenue generating business began to bear fruit. DI maintained the tender business won the previous year, due to superior product and service, and the DI staff are now targeting new customers to supplement the current customer base. Two new sales people have been employed with commission incentivised contracts with similar future hires targeted. Positive margin improvement 33% (2017 - 25%) is because of better procurement and a better mix of product sales. Expenses were in line with expectations, although, as stated, have been reduced during the 3rd quarter.

DI has maintained its FSSC22000 certification which is important when dealing with blue chip food manufacturing companies.

Dynamic Intertrade Agri ("DIA")

(46.8% owned by AAA)

Whilst the South African economy undergoes significant challenges, DIA has continued to secure orders within the agricultural commodity trading environment not only within South Africa but also in the surrounding countries, and I look forward to sustained progress from this operation.

With the application of sound credit control and the accessing of further credit facilities due to the relationships of the Company's directors, the Company's 46.8% interest in DIA has moved from a net loss in the period ending 31 October 2017 of ZAR 10,000k and into a net profit of ZAR 68,000 for the half year ending 30 April 2018.

The directors of the Company are pleased with the consistent improvement of DIA's results and look forward to further progress in the future.

Results for the period

The loss for the 6-month period 30 April 2018 was £147.8k which includes an exchange gain of £44.4k (6-month period to 30 April 2017 - loss of £285.7k, year ended 31 October 2017 - loss of £550.3k). Whilst turnover has decreased by 45%, the gross margin has increased materially from 25% in the comparative period to almost 33% in the current year (Year to 31 October 2017: 24%). Attributable costs have been contained and are almost flat compared to the prior period comparative, which has resulted in the reduced loss.

Funding

During the period under review the company raised an additional £138.9k to assist with working capital requirements. In addition, DI managed to secure a R3m stock funding facility as well as an unlimited invoice discounting facility.

Outlook

As detailed above, after streamlining certain aspects of the business and arranging for further access to funding facilities, the current subsidiaries of the Company have both begun moving to a net profit in the 3rd quarter.

Although this is undoubtedly positive, the Directors of the Company recognise that the existing operational businesses of the Company are not of a sufficient scale, in and of themselves, to justify the existence of a publicly listed Company. The board has spent considerable time and effort over the past few months in examining potential acquisitions and opportunities to increase the size and growth of the Company and hope to announce some positive news in this regard in the near future.

David Lenigas

Non-Executive Chairman

26 July 2018

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Anglo African Agriculture plc Tel +44 (0) 20 7440 0640

David Lenigas, Non-Executive Chairman

Rob Scott, Executive Director

VSA Capital Limited (Financial Adviser and Broker) Tel +44 (0) 20 3005 5000

Andrew Raca

Forward looking statement

Certain statements in this announcement, are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identi?ed by their use of terms and phrases such as ''believe'', ''could'', "should" ''envisage'', ''estimate'', ''intend'', ''may'', ''plan'', ''will'' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements re?ect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions, competition, environmental and other regulatory changes, actions by governmental authorities, the availability of capital markets, reliance on key personnel, uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements.

For further information please visit http://www.aaaplc.com or contact the following:

Rob Scott

robscott@african-mining.com Tel: +27 (0) 84 600 6001

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income







Notes 6 months Ended

30 April

2018 Year

Ended

31 October

2017 6 months Ended

30 April

2017 £ £ £ Turnover 638,996 2,126,797 1,144,889 Cost of Sales (428,198) (1,609,050) (854,613) Gross Profit 210,798 517,747 290,276 Other Income / Expenditure 5,143 673 2,148 Share of profit/loss of associate 3,636 (9,954) (5,133) Administrative expenses (350,165) (860,417) (529,109) Exceptional costs - (180,558) - Operating loss (130,588) (532,509) (241,818) Finance Costs (17,206) (17,748) (43,841) Loss before taxation (147,794) (550,257) (285,659) Tax on loss on ordinary activities - - - Loss after taxation (147,794) (550,257) (285,659) Loss and total comprehensive loss for the period (147,794) (550,257) (285,659) Basic and diluted earnings per share 5 (0.07p) (0.28p) (0.16p)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Share Capital Share Premium Retained Earnings Share Based Payments Reserve Total Equity £ £ £ £ £ Balance at 1 November 2015 94,896 1,107,373 (864,254) 11,586 349,601 Share Issue* 15,000 60,000 - - 75,000 Loss for the period - - (130,438) - (130,438) Balance at 30 April 2016 109,896 1,167,373 (994,692) 11,586 294,163 Issue of shares* 70,896 404,105 - 475,001 Share based payment (3,714) (3,714) Loss for the period (302,596) (302,596) Balance at 31 October 2016 180,792 1,571,478 (1,297,288) 7,872 462,854 Issue of shares* 7,692 92,308 - - 100,000 Loss for the period - - (285,659) - (285,659) Balance at 30 April 2017 188,484 1,663,786 (1,582,947) 7,872 277,195 Share Issue 18,500 134,058 - - 75,000 Share based payments reserve 8,573 8,573 Loss for the period - - (264,598) - (264,598) Balance at 31 October 2017 206,984 1,765,535 (1,847,545) 16,445 141,419 Share Issue 20,000 118,947 - - 138,947 Loss for the period - - (147,794) - (147,794) Balance at 30 April 2018 226,984 1,884,482 (1,995,339) 16,445 132,572

* During the prior year the Company placed these shares which comprised more than 10% of the Company's issued share capital. Although the placing shares had been allotted, admission of the placing shares required publication of a Prospectus within a twelve-month period. On 22 March 2017, the Company announced that the Prospectus had been approved by the UK Listing Authority. The April 2016, September 2016 and March 2017 shares were admitted to the Standard Listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange Main Market. In total these shares amounted to 93,587,829 Ordinary Shares.

Share capital is the amount subscribed for shares at nominal value.

Retained losses represent the cumulative loss of the Group attributable to equity shareholders.

Share-based payments reserve relate to the charge for share-based payments in accordance with IFRS 2.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of the Financial Position



Notes 30 April

2018 31 October 2017 30 April

2017 £ £ £ Assets Non-Current Assets Goodwill on Consolidation 226,644 226,644 226,644 Property, Plant and Equipment 6 109,228 121,322 150,304 Investment in Associate 8 93,682 90,046 94,867 Total Non-Current Assets 429,555 438,012 471,815 Current assets Inventories 206,107 203,782 211,916 Loan to Jointly Controlled Entity - - 81,006 Trade and Other Receivables 275,046 380,414 431,385 Cash and Cash Equivalents 48,769 75,592 25,823 Total Current Assets 529,922 660,148 750,130 Total Assets 959,477 1,098,160 1,221,945 Equity and Liabilities Share Capital 9 226,984 206,984 188,484 Share Premium Account 9 1,884,482 1,765,535 1,663,786 Share-Based Payments Reserve 16,445 16,445 7,872 Retained Earnings (1,995,339) (1,847,545) (1,582,947) Total Equity 132,572 141,419 277,195 Current Liabilities Trade and Other Payables 826,905 956,741 944,750 Total Liabilities 826,905 956,741 944,750 Total Equity and Liabilities 959,477 1,098,160 1,221,945

Interim Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement







Notes 6 Months Ended 30 April 2018 Year Ended 31 October 2017 6 Months Ended 30 April 2017 £ £ £ Cash flows from operating activities Operating loss (130,588) (532,509) (241,818) Add: Depreciation 25,574 52,400 26,601 Add: Foreign exchange movements (11,384) 38,316 10,534 Add: Share Based Payments Reserve - 8,573 - Add: Professional fees on raising - 7,215 - Add: Loss from equity accounted investment (3,636) 9,954 5,133 Loss on disposal of jointly controlled entity - 73,566 - Changes in working capital (Increase) / decrease in inventories (2,324) (37,389) (45,522) (Increase) / decrease in receivables 105,368 60,041 9,070 Increase / (decrease) in payables (129,837) 73,2444 61,253 Finance costs (17,205) (17,748) (43,841) Net cash flow from operating activities (164,032) (264,337) (218,590) Investing Activities Acquisition of fixed assets (2,099) (30,629) (24,377) Decrease / (Increase) in Loans - (10,907) - Net cash flow from investing activities (2,099) (41,536) (24,377) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from issue of shares 9 138,948 113,035 - Net cash flow from financing activities 138,948 113,935 - Net cash flow for the period (27,183) (192,838) (242,967) Opening Cash and cash equivalents 75,952 268,790 268,790 Closing Cash and cash equivalents 48,769 75,952 25,823

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

1. General Information

Anglo African Agriculture plc is a company incorporated in the United Kingdom. Details of the registered office, the officers and advisers to the Company are presented on the Directors and Advisers page at the end of this report. The Company has a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange main market. The information within these Interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes must be read in conjunction with the Audited annual financial statements that have been prepared for the year ended 31 October 2017.

2. Basis of Preparation

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 April 2018 were approved by the board and authorised for issue on 26 July 2018.

The basis of preparation and accounting policies set out in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 October 2017 have been applied in the preparation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. These interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as endorsed by the EU that are expected to be applicable to the consolidated financial statements for the year ending 31 October 2018 and on the basis of the accounting policies expected to be used in those financial statements.

The figures for the six months ended 30 April 2018 and 30 April 2017 are unaudited and do not constitute full accounts. The comparative figures for the year ended 31 October 2017 are extracts from the 2017 audited accounts. The independent auditor's report on the 2017 accounts was not qualified but included an emphasis of matter in respect of going concern.

3. Segmental Reporting

In the opinion of the Directors, the Group has one class of business, being the trading of agricultural materials. The Group's primary reporting format is determined by the geographical segment according to the location of its establishments. There is currently only one geographic reporting segment, which is South Africa. Apart from the equity accounted investment in Dynamic Intertrade Agri (Pty) Ltd which is also South African based, all revenues and costs are derived from the single segment.

4. Company Result for the period

The Company has elected to take the exemption under section 408 of the Companies Act 2006 not to present the parent Company income statement account.

The operating loss of the parent Company for the six months ended 30 April 2018 was £81,196 (30 April 2017: loss of £167,481, year ended 31 October 2017: £278,351). The operating loss incorporated the following main items:

30 April

2018 31 October

2017 30 April 2017 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) £ £ £ Accounting and administration fees 27,750 16,681 27,750 Admission expenses - 106,992 50,000 Brokership fees 15,000 23,992 13,992 Legal and professional fees 14,569 15,400 18,136 Registrar fees 12,650 28,865 16,710 Personnel expenses 180,453 383,121 34,962

5. Earnings per Share

Earnings per share data is based on the Group result for the six months and the weighted average number of shares in issue.

Basic loss per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to equity shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period:

30 April 2018 31 October

2017 30 April 2017 £ £ £ Loss after tax (147,794) (550,257) (285,659) Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue 226,983,754 194,791,752 182,578,756 Basic and diluted loss per share (pence) (0.07p) (0.28p) (0.16p)

Basic and diluted earnings per share are the same, since where a loss is incurred the effect of outstanding share options and warrants is considered anti-dilutive and is ignored for the purpose of the loss per share calculation. As at 30 April 2018 there were 2,761,330 (31 October 2017 2,761,330 and 30 April 2017 - 12,638,660) outstanding share warrants and 17,356,184 (31 October 2017 and 30 April 2017 - 5,517,138) outstanding options, both are potentially dilutive.

6. Property, Plant and Equipment

Depreciation on property, plant and equipment is calculated using the straight-line method to write off their cost over their estimated useful lives at the following annual rates:

Furniture, fixtures and equipment 17% Leasehold improvements 20% Plant and machinery 20% Computer equipment 33%

Useful lives and depreciation method are reviewed and adjusted if appropriate, at the end of each reporting period.

An item of property, plant and equipment is derecognised upon disposal or when no future economic benefits are expected to arise from the continued use of the asset. Any gain or loss arising on the disposal or retirement of an item of property, plant and equipment is determined as the difference between the sales proceeds and the carrying amount of the relevant asset and is recognised in profit or loss in the year in which the asset is derecognised.

Group Leasehold Property Furniture and fixtures Plant and machinery Total £ £ £ £ Cost As at 01 November 2016 25,007 4,505 436,449 465,961 Exchange difference (2,959) (640) (56,335) (59,934) Additions 2,918 733 26,978 30,629 Disposals (4,650) - - (4,650) As at 30 April 2017 15,452 3,329 334,292 353,163 Exchange difference 3,980 808 85,096 89,884 Additions 5,485 435 22,747 28,667 Disposals - (67) (5,686) (5,753) As at 31 October 2017 20,316 4,598 407,092 432,006 Exchange difference 1,167 508 41,252) (24,225) Additions - 74 2,024 2,098 At 30 April 2018 21,483 5,106 448,344 474,933 Depreciation As at 01 November 2016 3,504 1,672 196,488 201,664 Exchange difference (61) (29) (2,536) (2,626) Released on disposal - - (192) (192) Charge for the year 2,584 162 15,885 18,631 As at 30 April 2017 6,027 1,805 209,645 217,477 Exchange difference 1,646 650 65,987 68,283 Released on disposal - (67) (5,686) (5,753) Charge for the year 4,278 257 26,142 30,677 As at 31 October 2017 11,951 2,645 296,088 310,684 Exchange difference (1,363) (145) (15,651) (17,159) Charge for the year 3,531 269 21,774 25,574 Released on disposal - 229 22,454 26,602 At 30 April 2018 16,285 3,166 346,254 365,705 Net Book Value As at 31 October 2016 10,935 1,260 112,242 124,437 As at 30 April 2017 10,853 2,053 137,398 150,304 As at 31 October 2017 8,365 1,953 111,004 121,322 At 30 April 2018 5,198 1,940 102,090 109,228

The holding company held no tangible fixed assets at 30 April 2018, 31 October 2017 and 30 April 2017.

7. Subsidiaries

AAA holds investments in the following subsidiary undertakings as at 30 April 2018, which principally affected the losses and net assets of the group.









Name of companies







Principal activities

Country of incorporation and place of business



Proportion (%) of equity interest 2017



Proportion (%) of equity interest 2016 Dynamic Intertrade (Pty) Limited Trading in Agricultural Products South Africa 100% 100% Dynamic Intertrade Agri (Pty) Limited Agricultural commodity trading and distribution South Africa 46.8% -

Subsidiaries are all entities over which the group has the power to govern the financial and operating policies generally accompanying a shareholding of more than one half of the voting rights. Subsidiaries are consolidated, using the acquisition method, from the date that control is gained and are stated at cost less, where appropriate, provisions for impairment. Entities that do not comply with this policy, but over which the group has a shareholding of between 20 and 50 percent of the voting rights are equity accounted from the date of acquisition and are stated at cost and adjusted for the results of these entities for the accounting period.

There were no material events following the 30 April 2018 half year.

8. Investment in Associate

30 April

2018 31 October

2017 30 April 2017 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) £ £ £ Investment in Dynamic Intertrade Agri (Pty) Ltd 90,046 100,000 100,000 Equity accounted profit/ (loss) for the period 3,636 (9,954) (5,133) Carrying value 93,682 90,046 94,867

For further details, see note 7.

9. Share Capital

Ordinary shares are classified as equity. Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares are classified as equity. Incremental costs directly attributable to the issuance of new ordinary shares are deducted against share capital.

Allotted, called up and fully paid ordinary shares of 0.1p each Number of shares Share

Capital Share Premium £ £ Balance at 1 November 2016 180,791,646 180,792 1,571,478 Share issue - 17 March 2017 7,692,308 7,692 92,308 Balance at 30 April 2017 188,483,954 188,484 1,663,786 Share issue - 3 September 2017 70,895,521 70,896 404,105 Balance at 31 October 2017 206,983,754 206,984 1,765,535 Share issue - 1 November 2017 20,000,000 20,000 118,947 Balance at 30 April 2018 226,983,754 226,984 1,884,482

10 Events Subsequent to 30 April 2018

No material events happened after 30 April 2018

Directors and Advisers