Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.07.2018 | 08:04
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Half-year Report

PR Newswire

London, July 29

ANGLO AFRICAN AGRICULTURE PLC

DIRECTORS' REPORT AND CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 APRIL 2018

Anglo African Agriculture plc ("AAA" or the "Company")

Half yearly report for the six months ended 30 April 2018

The Chairman's Report

I am pleased to report on the progress of the business over the six-month period ended 30 April 2018

The past six months have seen the underlying businesses settling down and getting into a steady state of growth. The period has also seen the board actively looking at opportunities to accelerate the growth and size of the Company.

Dynamic Intertrade ("DI")

DI had a challenging start to the financial year but, through the streamlining of costs and the generation of consistent business, will produce its first net profit in the 3rd quarter. Cost savings at DI were generated by, amongst others, changes at the DI management level where the financial manager and sales manager were promoted to director level, with the DI managing director leaving DI. The year on year numbers were disappointing, however, post April the necessary cost saving actions and consistent revenue generating business began to bear fruit. DI maintained the tender business won the previous year, due to superior product and service, and the DI staff are now targeting new customers to supplement the current customer base. Two new sales people have been employed with commission incentivised contracts with similar future hires targeted. Positive margin improvement 33% (2017 - 25%) is because of better procurement and a better mix of product sales. Expenses were in line with expectations, although, as stated, have been reduced during the 3rd quarter.

DI has maintained its FSSC22000 certification which is important when dealing with blue chip food manufacturing companies.

Dynamic Intertrade Agri ("DIA")

(46.8% owned by AAA)

Whilst the South African economy undergoes significant challenges, DIA has continued to secure orders within the agricultural commodity trading environment not only within South Africa but also in the surrounding countries, and I look forward to sustained progress from this operation.

With the application of sound credit control and the accessing of further credit facilities due to the relationships of the Company's directors, the Company's 46.8% interest in DIA has moved from a net loss in the period ending 31 October 2017 of ZAR 10,000k and into a net profit of ZAR 68,000 for the half year ending 30 April 2018.

The directors of the Company are pleased with the consistent improvement of DIA's results and look forward to further progress in the future.

Results for the period

The loss for the 6-month period 30 April 2018 was £147.8k which includes an exchange gain of £44.4k (6-month period to 30 April 2017 - loss of £285.7k, year ended 31 October 2017 - loss of £550.3k). Whilst turnover has decreased by 45%, the gross margin has increased materially from 25% in the comparative period to almost 33% in the current year (Year to 31 October 2017: 24%). Attributable costs have been contained and are almost flat compared to the prior period comparative, which has resulted in the reduced loss.

Funding

During the period under review the company raised an additional £138.9k to assist with working capital requirements. In addition, DI managed to secure a R3m stock funding facility as well as an unlimited invoice discounting facility.

Outlook

As detailed above, after streamlining certain aspects of the business and arranging for further access to funding facilities, the current subsidiaries of the Company have both begun moving to a net profit in the 3rd quarter.

Although this is undoubtedly positive, the Directors of the Company recognise that the existing operational businesses of the Company are not of a sufficient scale, in and of themselves, to justify the existence of a publicly listed Company. The board has spent considerable time and effort over the past few months in examining potential acquisitions and opportunities to increase the size and growth of the Company and hope to announce some positive news in this regard in the near future.

David Lenigas

Non-Executive Chairman

26 July 2018

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Anglo African Agriculture plc Tel +44 (0) 20 7440 0640

David Lenigas, Non-Executive Chairman

Rob Scott, Executive Director

VSA Capital Limited (Financial Adviser and Broker) Tel +44 (0) 20 3005 5000

Andrew Raca

Forward looking statement

Certain statements in this announcement, are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identi?ed by their use of terms and phrases such as ''believe'', ''could'', "should" ''envisage'', ''estimate'', ''intend'', ''may'', ''plan'', ''will'' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements re?ect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions, competition, environmental and other regulatory changes, actions by governmental authorities, the availability of capital markets, reliance on key personnel, uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements.

For further information please visit http://www.aaaplc.com or contact the following:

Rob Scott
robscott@african-mining.com		Tel: +27 (0) 84 600 6001

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income




Notes		6 months Ended
30 April
2018		Year
Ended
31 October
2017		6 months Ended
30 April
2017
£££
Turnover638,9962,126,7971,144,889
Cost of Sales(428,198)(1,609,050)(854,613)
Gross Profit210,798517,747290,276
Other Income / Expenditure5,1436732,148
Share of profit/loss of associate3,636(9,954)(5,133)
Administrative expenses(350,165)(860,417)(529,109)
Exceptional costs-(180,558)-
Operating loss(130,588)(532,509)(241,818)
Finance Costs(17,206)(17,748)(43,841)
Loss before taxation(147,794)(550,257)(285,659)
Tax on loss on ordinary activities---
Loss after taxation(147,794)(550,257)(285,659)
Loss and total comprehensive loss for the period(147,794)(550,257)(285,659)
Basic and diluted earnings per share5(0.07p)(0.28p)(0.16p)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Share CapitalShare PremiumRetained EarningsShare Based Payments ReserveTotal Equity
£££££
Balance at 1 November 201594,8961,107,373(864,254)11,586349,601
Share Issue*15,00060,000--75,000
Loss for the period--(130,438)-(130,438)
Balance at 30 April 2016109,8961,167,373(994,692)11,586294,163
Issue of shares* 70,896 404,105- 475,001
Share based payment (3,714) (3,714)
Loss for the period (302,596) (302,596)
Balance at 31 October 2016 180,792 1,571,478(1,297,288) 7,872 462,854
Issue of shares*7,692 92,308- - 100,000
Loss for the period-- (285,659)- (285,659)
Balance at 30 April 2017188,484 1,663,786(1,582,947) 7,872 277,195
Share Issue18,500134,058--75,000
Share based payments reserve8,5738,573
Loss for the period--(264,598)-(264,598)
Balance at 31 October 2017 206,984 1,765,535(1,847,545) 16,445 141,419
Share Issue20,000118,947--138,947
Loss for the period--(147,794)-(147,794)
Balance at 30 April 2018 226,984 1,884,482(1,995,339) 16,445 132,572

* During the prior year the Company placed these shares which comprised more than 10% of the Company's issued share capital. Although the placing shares had been allotted, admission of the placing shares required publication of a Prospectus within a twelve-month period. On 22 March 2017, the Company announced that the Prospectus had been approved by the UK Listing Authority. The April 2016, September 2016 and March 2017 shares were admitted to the Standard Listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange Main Market. In total these shares amounted to 93,587,829 Ordinary Shares.

Share capital is the amount subscribed for shares at nominal value.

Retained losses represent the cumulative loss of the Group attributable to equity shareholders.

Share-based payments reserve relate to the charge for share-based payments in accordance with IFRS 2.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of the Financial Position


Notes		30 April
2018		31 October 201730 April
2017
£££
Assets
Non-Current Assets
Goodwill on Consolidation226,644226,644226,644
Property, Plant and Equipment6109,228121,322150,304
Investment in Associate893,68290,04694,867
Total Non-Current Assets429,555438,012471,815
Current assets
Inventories206,107203,782211,916
Loan to Jointly Controlled Entity--81,006
Trade and Other Receivables275,046380,414431,385
Cash and Cash Equivalents48,76975,59225,823
Total Current Assets529,922660,148750,130
Total Assets959,4771,098,1601,221,945
Equity and Liabilities
Share Capital9226,984206,984188,484
Share Premium Account91,884,4821,765,5351,663,786
Share-Based Payments Reserve16,44516,4457,872
Retained Earnings(1,995,339)(1,847,545)(1,582,947)
Total Equity132,572141,419277,195
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables826,905956,741944,750
Total Liabilities826,905956,741944,750
Total Equity and Liabilities959,4771,098,1601,221,945

Interim Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement




Notes		6 Months Ended 30 April 2018Year Ended 31 October 20176 Months Ended 30 April 2017
£££
Cash flows from operating activities
Operating loss(130,588)(532,509)(241,818)
Add: Depreciation25,57452,40026,601
Add: Foreign exchange movements(11,384)38,31610,534
Add: Share Based Payments Reserve-8,573-
Add: Professional fees on raising-7,215-
Add: Loss from equity accounted investment(3,636)9,9545,133
Loss on disposal of jointly controlled entity-73,566-
Changes in working capital
(Increase) / decrease in inventories(2,324)(37,389)(45,522)
(Increase) / decrease in receivables105,36860,0419,070
Increase / (decrease) in payables(129,837)73,244461,253
Finance costs(17,205)(17,748)(43,841)
Net cash flow from operating activities(164,032)(264,337)(218,590)
Investing Activities
Acquisition of fixed assets(2,099)(30,629)(24,377)
Decrease / (Increase) in Loans -(10,907)-
Net cash flow from investing activities(2,099)(41,536)(24,377)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net proceeds from issue of shares9138,948113,035-
Net cash flow from financing activities138,948113,935-
Net cash flow for the period(27,183)(192,838)(242,967)
Opening Cash and cash equivalents75,952268,790268,790
Closing Cash and cash equivalents48,76975,95225,823

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

1. General Information

Anglo African Agriculture plc is a company incorporated in the United Kingdom. Details of the registered office, the officers and advisers to the Company are presented on the Directors and Advisers page at the end of this report. The Company has a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange main market. The information within these Interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes must be read in conjunction with the Audited annual financial statements that have been prepared for the year ended 31 October 2017.

2. Basis of Preparation

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 April 2018 were approved by the board and authorised for issue on 26 July 2018.

The basis of preparation and accounting policies set out in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 October 2017 have been applied in the preparation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. These interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as endorsed by the EU that are expected to be applicable to the consolidated financial statements for the year ending 31 October 2018 and on the basis of the accounting policies expected to be used in those financial statements.

The figures for the six months ended 30 April 2018 and 30 April 2017 are unaudited and do not constitute full accounts. The comparative figures for the year ended 31 October 2017 are extracts from the 2017 audited accounts. The independent auditor's report on the 2017 accounts was not qualified but included an emphasis of matter in respect of going concern.

3. Segmental Reporting

In the opinion of the Directors, the Group has one class of business, being the trading of agricultural materials. The Group's primary reporting format is determined by the geographical segment according to the location of its establishments. There is currently only one geographic reporting segment, which is South Africa. Apart from the equity accounted investment in Dynamic Intertrade Agri (Pty) Ltd which is also South African based, all revenues and costs are derived from the single segment.

4. Company Result for the period

The Company has elected to take the exemption under section 408 of the Companies Act 2006 not to present the parent Company income statement account.

The operating loss of the parent Company for the six months ended 30 April 2018 was £81,196 (30 April 2017: loss of £167,481, year ended 31 October 2017: £278,351). The operating loss incorporated the following main items:

30 April
2018		31 October
2017		30 April 2017
(Unaudited)(Audited)(Unaudited)
£££
Accounting and administration fees27,75016,68127,750
Admission expenses-106,99250,000
Brokership fees15,00023,99213,992
Legal and professional fees14,56915,40018,136
Registrar fees12,65028,86516,710
Personnel expenses180,453383,12134,962

5. Earnings per Share

Earnings per share data is based on the Group result for the six months and the weighted average number of shares in issue.

Basic loss per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to equity shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period:

30 April 201831 October
2017		30 April 2017
£££
Loss after tax(147,794)(550,257)(285,659)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue226,983,754194,791,752182,578,756
Basic and diluted loss per share (pence)(0.07p)(0.28p)(0.16p)

Basic and diluted earnings per share are the same, since where a loss is incurred the effect of outstanding share options and warrants is considered anti-dilutive and is ignored for the purpose of the loss per share calculation. As at 30 April 2018 there were 2,761,330 (31 October 2017 2,761,330 and 30 April 2017 - 12,638,660) outstanding share warrants and 17,356,184 (31 October 2017 and 30 April 2017 - 5,517,138) outstanding options, both are potentially dilutive.

6. Property, Plant and Equipment

Depreciation on property, plant and equipment is calculated using the straight-line method to write off their cost over their estimated useful lives at the following annual rates:

Furniture, fixtures and equipment17%
Leasehold improvements20%
Plant and machinery20%
Computer equipment33%

Useful lives and depreciation method are reviewed and adjusted if appropriate, at the end of each reporting period.

An item of property, plant and equipment is derecognised upon disposal or when no future economic benefits are expected to arise from the continued use of the asset. Any gain or loss arising on the disposal or retirement of an item of property, plant and equipment is determined as the difference between the sales proceeds and the carrying amount of the relevant asset and is recognised in profit or loss in the year in which the asset is derecognised.

GroupLeasehold PropertyFurniture and fixturesPlant and machineryTotal
££££
Cost
As at 01 November 201625,0074,505436,449465,961
Exchange difference(2,959)(640)(56,335)(59,934)
Additions2,91873326,97830,629
Disposals(4,650)--(4,650)
As at 30 April 201715,4523,329334,292353,163
Exchange difference3,98080885,09689,884
Additions5,48543522,74728,667
Disposals-(67)(5,686)(5,753)
As at 31 October 201720,3164,598407,092432,006
Exchange difference1,16750841,252)(24,225)
Additions-742,0242,098
At 30 April 201821,4835,106448,344474,933
Depreciation
As at 01 November 20163,5041,672196,488201,664
Exchange difference(61)(29)(2,536)(2,626)
Released on disposal--(192)(192)
Charge for the year2,58416215,88518,631
As at 30 April 20176,0271,805209,645217,477
Exchange difference1,64665065,98768,283
Released on disposal-(67)(5,686)(5,753)
Charge for the year4,27825726,14230,677
As at 31 October 201711,9512,645296,088310,684
Exchange difference(1,363)(145)(15,651)(17,159)
Charge for the year3,53126921,77425,574
Released on disposal-22922,45426,602
At 30 April 201816,2853,166346,254365,705
Net Book Value
As at 31 October 201610,9351,260112,242124,437
As at 30 April 201710,8532,053137,398150,304
As at 31 October 20178,3651,953111,004121,322
At 30 April 20185,1981,940102,090109,228

The holding company held no tangible fixed assets at 30 April 2018, 31 October 2017 and 30 April 2017.

7. Subsidiaries

AAA holds investments in the following subsidiary undertakings as at 30 April 2018, which principally affected the losses and net assets of the group.





Name of companies



Principal activities
Country of incorporation and place of business

Proportion (%) of equity interest 2017

Proportion (%) of equity interest 2016
Dynamic Intertrade (Pty) LimitedTrading in Agricultural ProductsSouth Africa100%100%
Dynamic Intertrade Agri (Pty) LimitedAgricultural commodity trading and distributionSouth Africa46.8%-

Subsidiaries are all entities over which the group has the power to govern the financial and operating policies generally accompanying a shareholding of more than one half of the voting rights. Subsidiaries are consolidated, using the acquisition method, from the date that control is gained and are stated at cost less, where appropriate, provisions for impairment. Entities that do not comply with this policy, but over which the group has a shareholding of between 20 and 50 percent of the voting rights are equity accounted from the date of acquisition and are stated at cost and adjusted for the results of these entities for the accounting period.

There were no material events following the 30 April 2018 half year.

8. Investment in Associate

30 April
2018		31 October
2017		30 April 2017
(Unaudited)(Audited)(Unaudited)
£££
Investment in Dynamic Intertrade Agri (Pty) Ltd90,046100,000100,000
Equity accounted profit/ (loss) for the period3,636(9,954)(5,133)
Carrying value93,68290,04694,867

For further details, see note 7.

9. Share Capital

Ordinary shares are classified as equity. Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares are classified as equity. Incremental costs directly attributable to the issuance of new ordinary shares are deducted against share capital.

Allotted, called up and fully paid ordinary shares of 0.1p eachNumber of sharesShare
Capital		Share Premium
££
Balance at 1 November 2016180,791,646180,7921,571,478
Share issue - 17 March 20177,692,3087,69292,308
Balance at 30 April 2017188,483,954188,4841,663,786
Share issue - 3 September 201770,895,52170,896404,105
Balance at 31 October 2017206,983,754206,9841,765,535
Share issue - 1 November 201720,000,00020,000118,947
Balance at 30 April 2018226,983,754226,9841,884,482

10 Events Subsequent to 30 April 2018

No material events happened after 30 April 2018

Directors and Advisers

Directors:David Lenigas
George Roach
Robert Scott
Andrew Monk
Matthew Bonner
Company Number:07913053
Registered Address:New Liverpool House
15-17 Eldon Street
London
EC2M 7LD
Head Office:New Liverpool House
15-17 Eldon House
London
EC2M 7LD
Financial Adviser & Broker:VSA Capital Limited
New Liverpool House
15-17 Eldon Street
London
EC2M 7LD
Auditors:Jeffreys Henry LLP
Finsgate
5-7 Cranwood Street
London
EC1V 9EE
Solicitors to the Company:Keystone Law
48 Chancery Lane
London
WC2A 1JF
Registrars:Neville Registrars Limited
Neville House
18 Laurel Lane
Halesowen
West Midlands
B63 3DA

