

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening lower on Monday as investors look forward to key central bank meetings for directional cues.



The Bank of Japan will convene for a two-day policy meeting today, with analysts expecting the central bank to discuss reducing investments in ETFs tracking the Nikkei 225 index.



The Federal Open Market Committee is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged when it meets on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Traders are likely to pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.



The monthly U.S. jobs report as well as reports on pending home sales, personal income and spending, consumer confidence and manufacturing and service sector activity due this week may also offer further clues on the health of world's largest economy.



Asian markets are trading mostly lower after technology stocks led a slide in U.S. stocks on Friday. The dollar held steady against its peers while oil traded mixed after the release of U.S. GDP data and amid renewed concerns around the U.S.-China trade war.



U.S. stocks fell on Friday as weak earnings results from companies like Twitter, Intel and Exxon Mobil overshadowed strong U.S. GDP growth numbers for the second quarter, reflecting accelerations in consumer spending and exports.



The Dow eased 0.3 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped as much as 1.5 percent and the S&P 500 shed 0.7 percent.



European markets eked out modest gains on Friday as trade concerns eased and investors digested fresh earnings news as well as upbeat GDP data from the United States.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index inched up 0.4 percent. The German DAX rose 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added half a percent.



