Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Purchase of Property 30-Jul-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 30 July 2018 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Purchase of Property Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, is pleased to announce two further property purchases. Shrewsbury The Company has acquired a 19,730 sq ft Audi car dealership on Battlefield Enterprise Park, Shrewsbury's premier motor retail location four miles from the town centre and five miles from the busy A6, linking Shrewsbury to the West Midlands. The unit is occupied by Lancaster plc, part of the Jardine Motors Group, with nearby occupiers including Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, and Ford. Stafford The Company also acquired a 23,691 sq ft Audi car dealership in Stafford, two miles from the town centre and within a mile of junction 13 of the M6. The unit is occupied by Swansway Garages, a top-30 franchised motor dealership, with nearby occupiers including Land Rover, Nissan and Arnold Clark. Both properties are let to VW Group UK Limited on leases expiring on 20 December 2024, with current annual passing rent of GBP197,996 and GBP305,000 respectively. The agreed aggregate purchase price of GBP7.375 million reflects a net initial yield1 of 6.38%. The transaction was funded from the Company's existing debt resources, resulting in net gearing2 increasing to 22.0% loan to value. Commenting on the acquisitions, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's discretionary investment manager), said: "We are delighted to have secured these two well-established properties located within the prime motor retail pitches of their respective locations. Both are let to one of the UK's largest motor retailers and occupied by strong franchised dealers on long-term leases." 1 Passing rent divided by valuation plus estimated purchasers' costs. 2 Gross borrowings less unrestricted cash divided by last published property portfolio valuation. -Ends- For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE www.custodiancapital.com [1] Numis Securities Limited Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk Notes to Editors Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP10 million at acquisition. The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By targeting sub GBP10 million lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth. Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company. For more information visit www.custodianreit.com [2] and www.custodiancapital.com [1]. ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: CREI OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5798 EQS News ID: 708819 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c24dec6d0ea6c746569ddd52de0eca8d&application_id=708819&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=44eae66ce326b2005a19503bbab5faed&application_id=708819&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2018 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)