30 July 2018 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Quarterly Factsheet Publication Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") announces that the factsheet for the second quarter ended on 30 June 2018 is available at: www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1] Extracted text of the commentary is set out below: Investment Portfolio at 30 June 2018 As at 30 June 2018, the Group had 19 investments and commitments of GBP472.1 million as follows: Sterling equivalent Sterling equivalent balance (1) unfunded commitment (1) Industrial Portfolio, GBP18.6m - UK Hospitals, UK GBP25.0m - Varde Partners mixed GBP3.0 m - portfolio, UK Mixed use development, GBP12.3m GBP0.9m South East UK Regional Hotel GBP45.9m - Portfolio, UK Credit Linked Notes, UK GBP21.8m - real estate Total Sterling Loans GBP126.6m GBP0.9m Residential Portfolio, GBP6.7m - Dublin, Ireland Logistics, Dublin, GBP13.0m - Ireland Hotel, Barcelona, Spain GBP40.7m - School, Dublin, Ireland GBP16.7m - Industrial Portfolio, GBP57.2m - Central and Eastern Europe Three Shopping Centres, GBP31.2m GBP8.3m Spain Shopping Centre, Spain GBP11.1m GBP3.9m Hotel, Dublin, Ireland GBP53.1m - Residential, Dublin, GBP4.1m GBP3.9m Ireland Office, Paris, France GBP23.0m - Industrial, Paris, GBP13.1m - France Student Accommodation, GBP9.4m GBP0.6m Dublin Hotel, Spain GBP24.0m GBP24.6m Total Euro Loans GBP303.3m GBP41.3m Total Portfolio GBP429.9m GBP42.2m (1) Euro balances translated to sterling at period end exchange rates. Dividend On 27 July 2018 the Directors declared a dividend in respect of the second quarter of 1.625 pence per Ordinary Share (equivalent to 6.5 pence per annum per Ordinary Share) payable on 31 August 2018 to shareholders on the register at 10 August 2018. Portfolio activity As at 30 June 2018, the average remaining maturity of the Group's loan book was 3.1 years. The gross levered return of the invested loan portfolio is 8.2 per cent per annum. The following portfolio activity occurred in the second quarter of 2018: Repayment: Hotel, Channel Islands: The Group received full repayment of the loan advanced to a Channel Islands Hotel company on 18 May 2018. The Group also received amortisation in the quarter on other loans totalling GBP3.5 million, some of these payments relate to scheduled amortisation but the majority related to asset sales in line with borrowers' business plans. New Loan: Industrial, Paris: On 4 May 2018 the Group arranged and subscribed to a EUR14.77 million note issuance, the proceeds of which were used to finance the acquisition of a light industrial asset in the Parisian region of France. The Group also advanced GBP2.2 million of proceeds to borrowers to which it has existing outstanding commitments. Following the new loan activity, and the GBP30.4 million of repayments and amortisation received in the second quarter, the Group remained fully invested at 30 June 2018 with GBP42.2 million of commitments to fund. The Group had drawn GBP54 million on its available credit facilities of GBP114 million and had cash of GBP8.7 million for working capital purposes. The Group made a record level of new commitments in the first half of 2018 with GBP147.5 million of new commitments made (of which GBP114.4 million was funded in the first half of the year). Repayments were slightly below the same period in prior years and as a result, the Group's net commitments increased by GBP73.4 million in the first half of the year. The table below summarises the new commitments made and repayments received in the first six months of 2015 to 2018 and demonstrates the growth of the portfolio. New Commitments Repayments & Net Increase Amortisation in Commitments H1 2015 GBP31.3 m GBP21.9 m GBP9.4 m H1 2016 GBP98.9 m GBP92.1 m GBP6.8 m H1 2017 GBP115.5 m GBP85.2 m GBP30.3 m H1 2018 GBP147.5 m GBP74.1m GBP73.4m In the last two financial years, new commitments have been broadly equal between the first and second half of the year and the Group remains optimistic that this trend is likely to continue, although the upcoming summer months are often the most quiet in the market with more activity likely to be seen towards the end of the year (in the normal course). Repayments in the first half of the year were approximately 18 per cent of loans advanced at the end of 2017. We consider this to be the normalised level we anticipate and whilst it is always difficult to forecast potential repayments, and some years may be significantly higher or lower (as seen in 2017), we anticipate that the second half of 2018 may see repayments at a similar level to the first half of the year. The Group will continue to seek to minimise cash drag from potential repayments by utilising the revolving credit facilities available to it. Commentary Whilst the agreement of the terms of Brexit between the UK and the European Union are making slow progress, the elongated uncertainties of Brexit are less evident in the real estate markets. Appetite for London office investment is unabated and while Chinese investors have pulled back from new acquisitions, there are many other sources of capital attracted to the London investment market illustrated through recent transactions such as Ho Bee Land, a Singaporean listed company buying Ropemaker Place for GBP650 million, CK Holdings' purchase of 5 Broadgate for GBP1 billion and Korean investors buying 20 Old Bailey and Cannon Street House. The occupational market has also been strong with Savills reporting this month that the City's 12 month rolling take-up hit its highest level since September 2015 at 7.6 m square feet, which is also 25 per cent up on this point last year. Student accommodation, residential private rented sector, light industrial, logistics and hospitality markets all remain robust with good levels of investor interest. The outlier in the UK is retail where there are a number of headwinds and since the beginning of the year there has been a constant stream of bad news on retail occupiers scaling back, Creditor Voluntary Arrangements and tenant insolvencies. While some areas of retail will do better than others from a leasing point of view, it is likely that the negative sentiment will still affect the values of UK retail assets across the board. As a result we are seeing increased interest from borrowers who had been looking to sell last year but are now considering refinancing as an alternative or a necessity as they begin to come up against financing maturities. We are cautious around this trend and are likely to watch and wait before considering new UK retail investments. Our overall retail exposure in the UK is 1.5 per cent which is derived from smaller contributions of mixed use assets or portfolios. In the debt market there has been a resurgence in European CMBS issuance. With a small number of exceptions, over the past few years CMBS pricing had been at a level where bank and insurance companies generally would beat the CMBS market on pricing. However, since the end of 2017 CMBS pricing has lowered in line with other forms of fixed income. European fixed income yields have been driven lower by ECB bond buying and as a result CMBS pricing has come into lower levels which makes it competitive. A good example of the pricing arbitrage is the GBP427 million Ribbon hotel portfolio CMBS which priced at a blended margin of around 160bps at 65 per cent LTV. This represents pricing about 100bps inside of where the bank market would typically be for this loan. New CMBS

