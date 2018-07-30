

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior plc (SNR.L) reported pretax profit of 31.4 million pounds for the half-year ended 30 June 2018 compared to 24.0 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 5.82 pence compared to 4.70 pence. Adjusted pretax profit increased to 39.0 million pounds from 32.6 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 7.26 pence compared to 6.20 pence.



Half-year revenue increased by 2.6% 523.3 million pounds, compared to 510.0 million pounds, last year. Excluding the adverse exchange rate impact, Group revenue was up 7.3% on a constant currency basis with sales increasing across both divisions.



David Squires, Group Chief Executive of Senior plc, said: 'Trading across the Group in the first half of 2018 has been slightly ahead of expectations with margin progression in both Aerospace and Flexonics and the Group delivered another strong cash performance. At current exchange rates, the Board's expectation of making good progress in 2018 is unchanged, with performance still expected to be slightly weighted to the second half.'



The Board has approved an interim dividend of 2.19 pence per share, an increase of 6.8% over the prior year. It will be paid on 30 November 2018 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 2 November 2018.



