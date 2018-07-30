

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dialight plc (DIA.L) reported profit before tax of 2.8 million pounds for the 6 months ended 30 June 2018 compared to 4.0 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 6.2 pence compared to 7.9 pence. Underlying profit before tax declined to 2.8 million pounds from 6.4 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 6.2 pence compared to 12.5 pence.



First-half revenue declined 14% to 80.1 million pounds from 92.7 million pounds, prior year. On a constant currency basis, Group revenue was 7% lower than previous year.



The Directors have not declared an interim dividend for 2018.



