

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK food producer Cranswick plc (CWK.L) reported Monday that its first-quarter trading has been in line with management's expectations.



In its trading statement, the company said revenue in the three months was 3.2% ahead of last year, with positive contributions from each product categories.



Total export revenues were also modestly ahead of the same period last year.



The UK pig price increased slightly during the period in line with the normal seasonal cycle, albeit the average price was lower than during last year with the fall reflected in lower selling prices.



The company said it continues to invest significantly across its asset base to add capacity and capability and to ensure it can deliver high quality food products.



Looking ahead, the company said its outlook for the current financial year remains unchanged, and the Board is confident in the continued long-term success and development of the business.



