

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar firmed against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Monday.



The kiwi advanced to a 6-day high of 1.0866 against the aussie, from a low of 1.0893 seen at 6:00 pm ET.



The kiwi climbed to 4-day highs of 1.7135 against the euro, 0.6806 against the greenback and 75.60 against the yen, from its early lows of 1.7160, 0.6791 and 75.33, respectively.



If the kiwi rises further, it may find resistance around 1.07 against the aussie, 1.69 against the euro, 0.69 against the greenback and 77.00 against the yen.



