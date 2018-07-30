AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

AECI LIMITED

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS

In compliance with JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following sales under the LTIP in respect of the awards that vested on 30 June 2018:

Name: Mark Dytor Position and company: Chief Executive, AECI Class of securities: Ordinary shares Nature of transaction: On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP Date of transaction: 26 July 2018 Number of securities: 17 666 Price per security: 10 501.93 cents Total value of transaction: R1 855 270.95 Extent of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal obtained: Yes Name: Mark Kathan Position and company: Chief Financial Officer, AECI Class of securities: Ordinary shares Nature of transaction: On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP Date of transaction: 26 July 2018 Number of securities: 13 005 Price per security: 10 501.93 cents Total value of transaction: R1 365 776.00 Extent of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal obtained: Yes Name: Edwin Ludick Position and company: Director, AECI Mining Solutions Ltd (a major subsidiary) Class of securities: Ordinary shares Nature of transaction: On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP Date of transaction: 27 July 2018 Number of securities: 6 859 Price per security: 10 500.52 cents Total value of transaction: R720 230.67 Extent of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal obtained: Yes Name: Nomini Rapoo Position and company: Group Company Secretary, AECI Class of securities: Ordinary shares Nature of transaction: On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP Date of transaction: 25 July 2018 Number of securities: 3 659 Price per security: 10 560.19 cents Total value of transaction: R386 397.35 Date of transaction: 26 July 2018 Number of securities: 35 Price per security: 10 501.93 cents Total value of transaction: R3 675.68 Extent of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

Woodmead, Sandton

30 July 2018

