AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, July 27

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Share code AFEP ISIN ZAE000000238

Bond company code AECI

('AECI" or "the Company')

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS

In compliance with JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following sales under the LTIP in respect of the awards that vested on 30 June 2018:

Name:Mark Dytor
Position and company:Chief Executive, AECI
Class of securities:Ordinary shares
Nature of transaction:On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
Date of transaction:26 July 2018
Number of securities:17 666
Price per security:10 501.93 cents
Total value of transaction:R1 855 270.95
Extent of interest:Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained:Yes
Name:Mark Kathan
Position and company:Chief Financial Officer, AECI
Class of securities:Ordinary shares
Nature of transaction:On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
Date of transaction:26 July 2018
Number of securities:13 005
Price per security:10 501.93 cents
Total value of transaction:R1 365 776.00
Extent of interest:Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained:Yes
Name:Edwin Ludick
Position and company:Director, AECI Mining Solutions Ltd (a major subsidiary)
Class of securities:Ordinary shares
Nature of transaction:On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
Date of transaction:27 July 2018
Number of securities:6 859
Price per security:10 500.52 cents
Total value of transaction:R720 230.67
Extent of interest:Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained:Yes
Name:Nomini Rapoo
Position and company:Group Company Secretary, AECI
Class of securities:Ordinary shares
Nature of transaction:On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
Date of transaction:25 July 2018
Number of securities:3 659
Price per security:10 560.19 cents
Total value of transaction:R386 397.35
Date of transaction:26 July 2018
Number of securities:35
Price per security:10 501.93 cents
Total value of transaction:R3 675.68
Extent of interest:Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained:Yes

Woodmead, Sandton

30 July 2018

Sponsor:

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


