AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, July 27
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Share code AFEP ISIN ZAE000000238
Bond company code AECI
('AECI" or "the Company')
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS
In compliance with JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following sales under the LTIP in respect of the awards that vested on 30 June 2018:
|Name:
|Mark Dytor
|Position and company:
|Chief Executive, AECI
|Class of securities:
|Ordinary shares
|Nature of transaction:
|On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
|Date of transaction:
|26 July 2018
|Number of securities:
|17 666
|Price per security:
|10 501.93 cents
|Total value of transaction:
|R1 855 270.95
|Extent of interest:
|Direct beneficial
|Clearance to deal obtained:
|Yes
|Name:
|Mark Kathan
|Position and company:
|Chief Financial Officer, AECI
|Class of securities:
|Ordinary shares
|Nature of transaction:
|On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
|Date of transaction:
|26 July 2018
|Number of securities:
|13 005
|Price per security:
|10 501.93 cents
|Total value of transaction:
|R1 365 776.00
|Extent of interest:
|Direct beneficial
|Clearance to deal obtained:
|Yes
|Name:
|Edwin Ludick
|Position and company:
|Director, AECI Mining Solutions Ltd (a major subsidiary)
|Class of securities:
|Ordinary shares
|Nature of transaction:
|On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
|Date of transaction:
|27 July 2018
|Number of securities:
|6 859
|Price per security:
|10 500.52 cents
|Total value of transaction:
|R720 230.67
|Extent of interest:
|Direct beneficial
|Clearance to deal obtained:
|Yes
|Name:
|Nomini Rapoo
|Position and company:
|Group Company Secretary, AECI
|Class of securities:
|Ordinary shares
|Nature of transaction:
|On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
|Date of transaction:
|25 July 2018
|Number of securities:
|3 659
|Price per security:
|10 560.19 cents
|Total value of transaction:
|R386 397.35
|Date of transaction:
|26 July 2018
|Number of securities:
|35
|Price per security:
|10 501.93 cents
|Total value of transaction:
|R3 675.68
|Extent of interest:
|Direct beneficial
|Clearance to deal obtained:
|Yes
Woodmead, Sandton
30 July 2018
Sponsor:
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)