

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid plc (NG.L, NGG) said that Ofgem today published its RIIO-2 Framework Decision. The company said the decision provides further clarity on the length of the price control from April 2021 and continues to put consumers and other stakeholders in a central role in the process. The company looks forward to continuing to work constructively with Ofgem and other stakeholders over the coming months to achieve the best possible outcome for all stakeholders.



Separately, Ofgem has also published its final decision on the delivery model for the Hinkley-Seabank project (HSB) today, in which it chose the Competition Proxy model.



Ofgem's decision does not affect commitment to delivering HSB to time and to quality as per licence obligations, National Grid said.



National Grid noted that it will now review the detailed decision by Ofgem and consider all of its options prior to Ofgem formally implementing the proposals into licence later in the year or early 2019.



The HSB project is expected to have a total cost of around 650 million pounds, with the majority of forecast spend by National Grid Electricity Transmission plc in the RIIO-T2 price control period from April 2021 onwards.



Earlier today, Ofgem, the government regulator for the electricity and downstream natural gas markets in Great Britain, said that its plans to deliver savings of over 5 billion pounds to consumers through tougher price controls for energy networks moved a step closer today.



The price controls set the revenue monopoly network owners can earn from charges to consumers. Ofgem has confirmed that the default length of the next controls from 2021 will be five years, compared with the current eight years.



There is no update to the 3%-5% cost of equity range (the amount the companies can pay their shareholders) at present. This is the lowest rate ever proposed for energy network price controls in Great Britain. Ofgem estimates this would result in savings of over 5 billion pounds for household consumers (or about 15 pounds - 25 pounds per year on the dual fuel household bill).



Ofgem said it will extend the scope for opening up high value network upgrades to the benefits of competition across the gas and electricity sectors in the next price controls. To signal its intent Ofgem has confirmed that National Grid can build the grid upgrade to connect the new Hinkley Point C nuclear power station. However, Ofgem will set the revenue National Grid can earn from the upgrade based in part on its experience in cutting the costs of connecting offshore wind farms to the grid by tendering the ownership of these links.



Ofgem's decision on the framework for setting the next price controls also confirms that new independent user groups and customer engagement groups will be set up by each of the companies to give consumers a stronger voice in how the price controls are set. For the first time open hearings will take place in the spring of 2020 where companies' spending plans will be scrutinised.



Ofgem noted that it is also retaining a funding package in the next price controls for innovation. Technologists, scientists, inventors and innovators will be able to use this funding to solve some of the biggest research and development challenges in adapting the energy networks to a smarter, more flexible energy system. These include increased use of electric vehicles, more local production of energy and integrating digital technology.



