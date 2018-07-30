

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) reported profit before tax of $163.6 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 compared to $129.1 million, prior year. Earnings per share in cents was 52.5 compared to 42.6. Profit before tax excluding FX was $172.1 million compared to $167.9 million.



For the first-half, net premiums earned was $1.28 billion compared to $1.18 billion, a year ago. Gross written premiums increased by 21.4% to $2.23 billion or 16.4% growth in constant currency.



The Board announced an interim dividend per share of 13.25 cents, representing a 5% increase over the 2017 interim dividend. The record date for the dividend will be 10 August 2018 and the payment date will be 11 September 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX