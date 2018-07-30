KONE OYJ: KONE to equip landmark Caleido mixed-use real estate development in Madrid, Spain

KONE Corporation, press release, July 30, 2018

KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order for the Caleido mixed-use property in Madrid, Spain. The development covers over 70,000 square meters of floor space and includes a 36-story high-rise to complement the four existing towers on the site.





Caleido will become Spain's first educational tower, housing the Instituto de Empresa (IE) university campus. Beneath it, a lower building that forms an inverted T, will feature a Quirón Salud medical clinic specialized in preventive medicine and sports, as well as commercial premises, restaurants and large green zones.





KONE will equip the development with 18 KONE MiniSpace high-rise elevators traveling at maximum speeds of up to 6 meters per second, 24 KONE MonoSpace machine room-less elevators, four KONE TranSys heavy-duty service elevators, and four KONE TravelMaster 110 escalators.





KONE will also provide its advanced people flow solutions to enable students, teachers, medical staff, and visitors to move around the site smoothly, safely and efficiently. These include the KONE Destination control system, which optimizes elevator performance to minimize waiting times and maximize convenience for building users. KONE Access will integrate the buildings' doors seamlessly with the elevator system for secure and efficient access management, and KONE InfoScreens will offer a quick an easy way to deliver multimedia and web-based information and guidance in the buildings.

"Caleido will be a melting-pot of knowledge, culture, technology, health and leisure, gathering a diverse mix of people and interests. Catering for their varied needs for moving around the buildings efficiently and securely requires careful planning. We are very excited to put the best of our advanced technology to work to do just this!" says Pierre Liautaud, executive vice president, KONE South Europe, Middle East and Africa.

KONE will maintain the equipment in the buildings with its intelligent KONE 24/7 Connected Services. KONE 24/7 Connected Services uses the IBM Internet of Things (IoT) platform and other advanced technologies to improve equipment performance, reliability and safety. It enables vast amounts of data gathered by sensors connected to the elevators to be monitored, analyzed and displayed in real time, leading to less equipment downtime, fewer faults, and detailed information on maintenance work.

The developer of Caleido is Espacio Caleido, a joint venture between Inmobiliaria Espacio and Megaworld Corporation. The architects are Fenwick & Iribarren and Serrano-Suñer. The project is expected to be completed at the end of 2020.

KONE booked the order in the second quarter of 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Hanna Rutanen, Senior Manager, Communications, KONE Corporation, tel. +358 41 5071361. media@kone.com (mailto:media@kone.com)

Read more:

About the Caleido project on the following websites:

https://inmoespacio.com/proyectos/caleido/ (https://inmoespacio.com/proyectos/caleido/)

http://www.fenwickiribarren.com/es/proyecto/caleido.html (http://www.fenwickiribarren.com/es/proyecto/caleido.html)

http://espaciocaleido.com/video-feature-2/ (http://espaciocaleido.com/video-feature-2/)

About KONE 24/7 Connected Services on the campaign site: http://machineconversations.kone.com/ (http://machineconversations.kone.com/)

Previous press releases are available at http://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/ including:

June 26, 2018: KONE to equip 8 Conlay luxury mixed-use development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (http://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/kone-to-equip-8-conlay-luxury-mixed-use-development-in-kuala-lumpur--malaysia-2018-06-26-2.aspx)

June 20, 2018: KONE wins order for mixed-use project in heart of Nashville, Tennessee (http://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/kone-wins-order-for-mixed-use-project-in-heart-of-nashville--tennessee-2018-06-20-2.aspx)

May 7, 2018: KONE to equip Dubai Hills Mall in the United Arab Emirates (http://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/kone-to-equip-dubai-hills-mall-in-the-united-arab-emirates-2018-05-07-2.aspx)

About KONE At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2017, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 55,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. www.kone.com (http://www.kone.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: KONE OYJ via Globenewswire

