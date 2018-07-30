Oslo Airport has improved its passenger experience through the deployment of MorphoFace, IDEMIA's facial capture solution for its new Automated Border Control gates, driven by IDEMIA's MorphoWAY solution.

Following the successful launch of the product at Changi Terminal 4 and integration into the Customs Gates in New Zealand, this is IDEMIA's MorphoFace first deployment in Europe. The new system, launched in time before the summer peak, replaces an older infrastructure with the latest technology on the market and expands automated border control to Departures at Oslo Airport.

IDEMIA's technology captures the face on the move, using no moving parts or additional lighting. Thanks to its small form factor, MorphoFace provides an unobstructed view over all gates, enhancing both passenger experience and overall security.

The tailor-made project was executed in close cooperation with Avinor, Norway Police and local partner Seca Solutions AS, part of Dormakaba Group.

IDEMIA's Border Control solutions are configurable to fit specific local environments and requirements. In addition to an arrival and departure process, this deployment provides a remote monitoring solution for the Norwegian Police with Avinor as the official contract partner to handle alerts during a passenger crossing and interfaces to systems (national, European and International) to support the immigration and emigration border processes.

IDEMIA's complete range of products for traveler processing addresses authentication of passengers prior to arrival to passenger facilitation and tracking in the airport, supporting governments, airports and airlines to address the latest challenges of today.

"Many existing Automated Border Control infrastructures in Europe are now almost 10 years old and need a new and fresh approach. Our solution allows Oslo Airport to reinvent its passenger experience. We thank Oslo Airport for choosing IDEMIA for this improvement and look forward to further developing and inspiring future innovations", explains Philippe BARREAU, Executive Vice-President of Citizen Identity and Public Security activities at IDEMIA.

About IDEMIA

OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, with the ambition to provide a secure environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect, travel and vote), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity Security (Morpho) have joined forces to form IDEMIA. With close to $3 billion in revenues and 14,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005222/en/

Contacts:

IDEMIA press office:

Havas Paris PR Agency

Hanna Sebbah, T +33 (0)6 63 73 30 30

Email: idemia@havas.com

or

Avinor press office:

+47 918 15 614

E-mail: presse@avinor.no

