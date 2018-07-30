

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sohu.com Inc. (SOHU), a Chinese online media, search, gaming, community and mobile service group, while announcing its second-quarter results, said Monday that it expects third-quarter net loss attributable to Sohu.com to be between $58 million and $68 million, and loss per ADS to be between $1.50 and $1.75.



For the third quarter, non-GAAP net loss attributable is expected to be between $55 million and $65 million, and adjusted loss per ADS is expected to be between $1.40 and $1.65.



Total revenues would be between $445 million and $470 million.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect loss of $1.12 per share on revenues of $557.93 million for the quarter.



Brand advertising revenues would be between $60 million and $65 million, down 13% to 20% from last year.



Sogou revenues would be between $275 million and $285 million, an annual increase of 7% to 11%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX