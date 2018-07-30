

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Babcock International Group Plc.(BAB.L) said that there has been no change to the Company's expectations for underlying revenue and underlying earnings as detailed in its recent Trading Statement, and no change to the bid pipeline, calling a Sunday Times article on armoured vehicle maintenance contract 'misleading'.



Babcock said that the impact of slower than anticipated spares procurement activity relating to DSG was included in the guidance issued at the time. It looks forward to continuing to work closely with the Army and MOD to deliver the transformation in vehicle availability and performance which is at the core of long term Babcock DSG transformation contract.



Babcock stated that its trading Statement of 19 July 2018 reiterated its underlying earnings guidance for financial year 2018/19, despite forecasting slightly lower underlying revenue growth than had initially been expected. The statement also reported that the bid pipeline had increased by 1 billion pounds to 14 billion pounds.



Babcock noted that the article confuses Babcock's existing DSG contract, which runs until 2025, with an entirely separate tender for Protected Mobility Strategic Support Supplier (PM SSS) which initially came to market in 2015 but which did not proceed to competition following a decision to halt the procurement process in December 2016.



DSG is a long term service provision and transformation contract for a wide range of equipment, maintenance, spares supply and platform overhaul with the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD). As part of this long term partnership contract Babcock is able to make further proposals for transformation and performance improvement to the customer. One such recent proposal related to putting a number of different vehicle types onto an availability service - this was designated Strategic Support Supplier (SSS).



Following discussion, the MOD has decided instead to focus on deepening the transformation and the relationship with Babcock on the core contract, which continues to offer the Army significant flexibility. The existing contract offers Babcock significant exclusivity over the various service categories.



