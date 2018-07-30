

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JKX Oil & Gas Plc (JKX.L) reported pretax profit of $3.35 million compared to a loss of $6.80 million, prior year. Profit from continuing operations was $2.57 million compared to a loss of $7.81 million. Profit per share per 10p ordinary share from continuing operations was 1.40 cents compared to a loss of 4.54 cents. Profit from operations before exceptional items was $7.4 million compared to a loss of $2.3 million. Before exceptional items, profit per share per 10p ordinary share, from continuing operations was 2.77 cents compared to a loss of 2.96 cents.



First-half revenue increased to $42.4 million from $36.8 million. Group average production was 8,728 boepd compared to 8,598 boepd, last year, comprising 47.3 MMcfd of gas (prior year, 46.9 MMcfd) and 837 bopd of oil and condensate (prior year, 780 bopd), an overall increase in production of 1.5%.



