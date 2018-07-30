IDEMIA, the world leader in Augmented Identity, supported locally by ETC (Electronic Toll Collection system), has successfully completed a proof-of-concept to enable contactless/NFC payment in Vietnam.

Over the 3 month proof-of-concept with the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam ("NAPAS"), IDEMIA and NAPAS together found that under laboratory conditions, the WISE (White label Independent Secure EMV) kernel was proven to produce an open platform that was compatible with various form factors, applets and NAPAS chip card specifications. IDEMIA's WISE HCE (Host Card Emulation) SDK Mobile Payment Engine designed to bring about HCE mobile payments was also covered by the proof of concept.

WISE is an EMV-compliant special feature that will pave the way for contactless payments. The feature is broadly supported, so it should be soon taken up by other parties involved in payment transaction security.

WISE is highly flexible and has been shown to support a large range of systems from domestic payment networks to ATM networks. Additional applications include "closed loop" public transit networks and non-cash transactions (such as passes and loyalty schemes). With 50 million-plus cards issued worldwide to date, WISE supports over 35 customers in several developed markets.

Minh Nguyen Quang, Napas Deputy CEO, said: "Backed by tremendous help from IDEMIA and ETC people, this successful proof of concept establishes beyond doubt that WISE is adaptable and can satisfy all payment needs. Buoyed by this initial success, we look forward immensely to teaming up with IDEMIA again to explore further how to bring about an open NFC payment ecosystem in Vietnam."

Pierre Barrial, IDEMIA Executive VP, proudly exclaimed: "Our joint proof of concept with NAPAS is our first big step together and we will now ramp up joint projects with NAPAS looking to pave the way for a totally seamless payment experience in banking and other industries. IDEMIA has developed EMF-compliant WISE to support payment ecosystems when they switch over to chip and mobile payments. WISE features have been made flexible and scalable to satisfy local requirements and regulations."

About IDEMIA

OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in trusted identities for an increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With close to €3bn in revenues, IDEMIA is the result of the coming together of OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity Security (Morpho). This new company counts 14,000 employees of more than 80 nationalities and serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005230/en/

Contacts:

IDEMIA

Hanna Sebbah, +33 (0)6 63 73 30 30

Manon Gaudefroy, +33 (0)6 85 30 60 02

idemia@havas.com