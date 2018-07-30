

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust Plc. (FRCL.L) reported that its net return attributable to shareholders for the half-year ended 30 June 2018 declined to 131.32 million pounds from 285.88 million pounds in the prior year. Net return per basic share dropped to 24.22 pence from 52.46 pence in the previous year.



Net return before finance costs and taxation was 139.67 million pounds, down from 293.92 million pounds in the previous year.



The first interim dividend will be 2.7 pence per share while another above-inflation rise is planned for the 2018 total dividend. This will mark the 48th consecutive annual increase.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX