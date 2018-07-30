

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's producer price inflation accelerated for the fourth straight month in June, preliminary figures from Statistics Austria showed Monday.



Producer prices climbed 3.0 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 2.4 percent rise in May.



The overall PPI inflation in June was mainly driven by high energy and intermediate goods prices, which grew by 7.5 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.4 percent from May, when it increased by 0.6 percent.



