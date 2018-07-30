

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer prices climbed at a slightly slower pace in July, flash data from the statistical office INE showed Monday.



Consumer price inflation slowed to 2.2 percent in July from 2.3 percent a month ago. At the same time, EU harmonized inflation held steady at 2.3 percent in July.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.7 percent in July, the same pace of decrease as seen in same period of 2017. The harmonized index of consumer prices dropped 1.2 percent from June.



Final data for July is due on August 14.



