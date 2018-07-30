

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A measure signaling future turning points in the Swiss economy weakened marginally in July, survey results from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed Monday.



The KOF leading indicator dropped to 101.1 in July from 101.3 in June, which was revised down from 101.7. The index was expected to fall to 101.5.



Moreover, the current barometer value remained slightly above the long-term average of 100.0.



Negative indicators for manufacturing, the export industry and the accommodation and food service activities sector were mainly responsible for the slight decrease, while positive signals came from the banking and the construction sectors.



