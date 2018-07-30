Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2018) - Dan Blondal, CEO of Nano One Materials Corp. (TSXV: NNO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB), is pleased to announce that Nano One has been admitted into the Nasdaq International Designation program under the symbol OTC - Nasdaq International Designation: NNOMF. This is an over-the-counter (OTC) platform designed for non-U.S. companies. The program provides member companies with Nasdaq's visibility offering, allowing for greater access to U.S.-based investors.

Mr. Blondal said "Nano One is a Canadian company listed on the TSX Venture exchange. We have a strong U.S. investor base and interest has significantly increased in recent months. This designation will increase Nano One's visibility across U.S. capital markets and we look forward to working with the team at Nasdaq."

Member companies of the Nasdaq International Designation are not listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Exchange and are not subject to the same listing or qualification standards applicable to securities listed or traded on that exchange. The program does not impose SEC filing requirements but must demonstrate compliance with the standards on its most recent filings with its home regulator or exchange. To learn more about the Nasdaq International Designation program, please visit the following website: http://www.business.nasdaq.com/list/international-designation.

About Nano One:

Nano One Materials Corp ("Nano One" or "the Company") is developing patented technology for the low-cost production of high performance battery materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage, consumer electronics and next generation batteries. The processing technology addresses fundamental supply chain constraints by enabling wider raw materials specifications for use in lithium ion batteries. The process can be configured for a range of different nanostructured materials and has the flexibility to shift with emerging and future battery market trends and a diverse range of other growth opportunities. The novel three-stage process uses equipment common to industry and Nano One has built a pilot plant to demonstrate high volume production, provide larger volumes of material for third party testing and has preliminary engineering plans in place for full scale production of a range of cathode materials. This pilot plant program is being funded with the assistance and support of the Government of Canada through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program (ASIP) a program of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED). Nano One also receives financial support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP). Nano One's mission is to establish its patented technology as a leading platform for the global production of a new generation of nanostructured composite materials. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

