

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - TDK Corp. (TTDKF.PK, TTDKY.PK), a Japan-based manufacturer of passive components and magnetic application products, reported Monday that its first-quarter net income attributable to the company climbed 47.9 percent to 15.20 billion Japanese yen or $145.92 million from last year's 10.96 billion yen.



Earnings per share were 127.94 yen or $1.15, higher than 86.61 yen a year ago.



Operating income climbed 53.1 percent to 25.42 billion yen or $229.01 million.



Net sales grew 18.5 percent to 343.07 billion yen or $3.09 billion from 289.53 billion yen last year.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2019, the company expects attributable net income of 70 billion yen and operating income of 100 billion yen, a growth of 10.3 percent and 11.5 percent respectively, from last year.



Net sales for the year are expected to be 1.34 trillion yen, up 5.4 percent.



Separately, TDK announced that it has agreed to sign a capital and business alliance agreement with Toda Kogyo Corp., an iron oxide and electronic materials manufacturer.



Moreover, TDK agreed to sign a share transfer agreement with ITOCHU Corp. and acquire all outstanding shares of Toda Kogyo held by ITOCHU.



TDK will hold 23.93% of the outstanding shares of Toda Kogyo after the acquisition of the shares, and Toda Kogyo will become an equity method affiliate of TDK.



