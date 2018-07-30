Dedicated facility developed in response to increasing demand for product development projects in diagnostics, R&D and bioprocess

TTP plc (TTP), a leading independent technology and product development company, has completed and moved into a new extension of their life sciences development facility. The additional multi-disciplinary suite of lab space provides a Class II bio-handling and tissue culture laboratory and a dedicated facility for diagnostic system development under ISO 13485:2016.

The new facilities are part of an ongoing investment at TTP in dedicated space for system development programmes for life science and diagnostics companies, and a growing initiative to find biologically derived solutions for challenges in assay development and biomarker discovery. TTP has a particular focus on helping customers to develop new products in molecular and immunodiagnostics, life science R&D and bioprocess, cell-sorting, bioprinting and microfabrication.

"We have designed these facilities to address the evolving nature of the programmes we are undertaking," said Piers Harding, Life Science Engineering Manager at TTP. "The Class II facility now allows for TTP teams to undertake assay development and functional tests of systems with disease-pertinent samples. As our biological team has grown, this is something our clients have increasingly asked for. The expansion will work hand in hand with our molecular biology and bioengineering space increasingly we are seeing programmes make use of the nearby micro-fabrication facility we established at TTP last year."

Giles Sanders, of Life Sciences Business Development, said: "This is part of TTP's ongoing investment in life sciences to provide our clients with interdisciplinary insight throughout the product development pathway. Our life sciences team has nearly doubled in size in the last few years, and this has been augmented by investments in equipment and robotics as well as internal programmes targeted at developing new technologies to provide our clients with a competitive advantage in their future products. This includes not only our Desktop Biology programmes but also the development of unique cell sorting technologies and a biomolecule innovation team focusing on solutions for bacterial concentration and developing constructs for super-stable and robust antibody analogues."

Piers Harding and Giles Sanders will both be at the 70th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting Clinical Lab Expo in Chicago, July 29 August 2, 2018, where TTP will exhibit the latest advances in TTP Desktop Biology on stand #1472. This includes further developments of the Puckdx sample-to-answer diagnostic platform, single-use molecular diagnostic devices and TTP's fastest and lowest cost PCR thermal control technology ever capable of 40 cycles in less than two minutes.

