Spain, Portugal, France and the European Commission have signed a deal to increase the capacity of the energy interconnection between the Iberian Peninsula and Europe. Currently, the interconnection capacity is 6,000 MW and, thus, far from the 15% goal set in 2015.In the presence of the European Commission, the Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sanchez signed the Lisbon Declaration last Friday. The signatories held a corresponding summit in the Portuguese capital to discuss the further integration ...

