FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")

Treasury Shares

The Company announces that 9,700 A ordinary shares of 40p each were purchased on 27thJuly 2018 for holding in Treasury at a gross price of £9.60 per share.

Following this transaction, the number of A ordinary shares of 40p in issue is 33,572,093 of which 1,492,475 (4.45%) are held in treasury.

Enquiries

Séverine Béquin

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073



30 July 201830