FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, July 30
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")
Treasury Shares
The Company announces that 9,700 A ordinary shares of 40p each were purchased on 27thJuly 2018 for holding in Treasury at a gross price of £9.60 per share.
Following this transaction, the number of A ordinary shares of 40p in issue is 33,572,093 of which 1,492,475 (4.45%) are held in treasury.
Enquiries
Séverine Béquin
Company Secretary
020 8996 2073
30 July 201830