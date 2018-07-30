sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 589 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.07.2018 | 11:04
(25 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Yorkshire Water Services Ltd - Directorate Change

Yorkshire Water Services Ltd - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, July 30

LEI 2138006E2VG89XLORJ06

Yorkshire Water Services Limited announces resignation of Non-Executive Director

Yorkshire Water today announces that Dr Teresa Robson-Capps, independent non-executive director, has resigned from the Board with effect from 31 August 2018 in order to devote more time to her other non-executive roles.

Dr Robson-Capps joined the Board in January 2017.

Anthony Rabin, Chairman, commented "Together with the Board, I give enormous thanks to Teresa for her hard work on behalf of the Company in what has been a very busy period. We wish her very well for the future."

For further information, please contact:

YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES LIMITED
WESTERN HOUSE
HALIFAX ROAD
BRADFORD, BD6 2SZ

ATTN: Company Secretary (Interim)

Tel: +44 (0)1274 805159

Email: mark.amsden@yorkshirewater.co.uk


© 2018 PR Newswire