Yorkshire Water Services Ltd - Directorate Change

LEI 2138006E2VG89XLORJ06

Yorkshire Water Services Limited announces resignation of Non-Executive Director

Yorkshire Water today announces that Dr Teresa Robson-Capps, independent non-executive director, has resigned from the Board with effect from 31 August 2018 in order to devote more time to her other non-executive roles.

Dr Robson-Capps joined the Board in January 2017.

Anthony Rabin, Chairman, commented "Together with the Board, I give enormous thanks to Teresa for her hard work on behalf of the Company in what has been a very busy period. We wish her very well for the future."

YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES LIMITED

WESTERN HOUSE

HALIFAX ROAD

BRADFORD, BD6 2SZ

ATTN: Company Secretary (Interim)

Tel: +44 (0)1274 805159