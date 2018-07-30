Yorkshire Water Services Ltd - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
London, July 30
LEI 2138006E2VG89XLORJ06
Yorkshire Water Services Limited announces resignation of Non-Executive Director
Yorkshire Water today announces that Dr Teresa Robson-Capps, independent non-executive director, has resigned from the Board with effect from 31 August 2018 in order to devote more time to her other non-executive roles.
Dr Robson-Capps joined the Board in January 2017.
Anthony Rabin, Chairman, commented "Together with the Board, I give enormous thanks to Teresa for her hard work on behalf of the Company in what has been a very busy period. We wish her very well for the future."
For further information, please contact:
YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES LIMITED
WESTERN HOUSE
HALIFAX ROAD
BRADFORD, BD6 2SZ
ATTN: Company Secretary (Interim)
Tel: +44 (0)1274 805159
Email: mark.amsden@yorkshirewater.co.uk