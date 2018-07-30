

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Monday, European Commission releases economic sentiment survey results. The euro area economic confidence index is forecast to drop to 112.1 in July from 112.3 in June.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the greenback and the yen, it eased against the franc and the pound.



The euro was valued at 1.1689 against the greenback, 129.64 against the yen, 1.1595 against the franc and 0.8892 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



