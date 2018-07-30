Muscle Stimulator Market Worth $853.09 Million by 2025 | CAGR 4.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global muscle stimulator market size is expected to reach USD 853.09 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Increasing number of patients suffering from chronic pain and rising healthcare spending in emerging countries are among the key trends stimulating the growth of the market.

Physiotherapists are increasingly shifting their preference from manual techniques to muscle stimulation devices, such as transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and galvanic electrical stimulation to treat patients in clinical or home care settings. These muscle stimulation devices generate therapeutic currents that are useful for rehabilitation of muscles after an injury.

Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear, hip flexor strains, and hamstring strains are some of the most common sports injuries that require muscle stimulation therapy. With increasing incidence of these muscle injuries among sportspersons, demand for muscle stimulators is projected to increase, thereby escalating the growth of the market.

Moreover, in several developed countries, musculoskeletal disorders is one of the key causes of physical disability. As per the statistics provided by the Arthritis Research U.K., about 35.2% of people in the U.K. were affected by musculoskeletal disorders in 2017. Such factors are estimated to bolster the growth of the market.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% from 2017 to 2025

Portable muscle stimulation devices dominated the market with a market share of over 35.0% in 2016 and are anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period

Pain management dominated the market with a valuation of USD 316.13 million in 2016 and is likely to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period

in 2016 and is likely to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period Physiotherapy clinics dominated the market in 2016 and are expected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the same period

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period, owing to soaring need for better diagnostic devices and mounting cases of sports injuries

is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period, owing to soaring need for better diagnostic devices and mounting cases of sports injuries Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are DJO Global, Inc.; Zynex, Inc.; NeuroMetrix, Inc.; RS Medical, Inc.; OMRON Corporation; Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH; BioMedical Life Systems, Inc.; EMS Physio Ltd.; Beurer GmbH; and OG Wellness Technologies Co., Ltd.

Grand View Research has segmented the global muscle stimulator market on the basis of product, modality, application, end-use, and region:

Muscle Stimulation Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation Functional Electrical Stimulation Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Interferential Burst Mode Alternating Current Micro Current EMS Others

Muscle Stimulation Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Handheld Portable Table top

Muscle Stimulation Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Pain management Neurological disorder Musculoskeletal disorder Others

Muscle Stimulation End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hospitals Ambulatory surgical centers Physiotherapy clinics Sports clinics Home care

Muscle Stimulation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia



