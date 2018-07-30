

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell in cautious trade on Monday, as investors looked forward to key central bank meetings in the U.S., Japan and the U.K. this week for directional cues.



The benchmark DAX was down 42 points or 0.33 percent at 12,817 in opening deals after rising 0.4 percent on Friday.



Deutsche Bank gained 1.4 percent on news it is moving a large part of its euro clearing facility from London to Frankfurt.



Automaker BMW slid 0.3 percent on saying it would raise the prices of two U.S.-made crossover sport-utility vehicles in China.



Industrial machinery group GEA soared 7.4 percent after its Q2 earnings topped forecasts.



