

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. (DSKYF.PK) and Glycotope GmbH Monday said that they have entered into a worldwide licensing agreement to develop an antibody drug conjugate or ADC. As per the agreement, Daiichi's ADC technology will be combined with Glycotope's investigational tumor-associated TA-MUC1 antibody gatipotuzumab. The financial terms of the deal are not disclosed.



ADCs can deliver cytotoxic chemotherapy to cancer cells via a linker attached to a monoclonal antibody that binds to a specific target expressed on cancer cells. Gatipotuzumab is a monoclonal antibody under development that enables tumor-specific binding to a novel carbohydrate-induced conformational epitope, TA-MUC1. This epitope is extensively expressed in many tumor types including ovarian, lung and breast.



Daiichi Sankyo will have the worldwide exclusive rights to develop and commercialize gatipotuzumab as an ADC.



Henner Kollenberg, Managing Director of Glycotope said, 'Our world-leading glyco-biology expertise has allowed us to create a novel anti-TA-MUC1 monoclonal antibody with carbohydrate mediated tumor-specificity and high affinity binding.'



