

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks moved lower in cautious trade on Monday, as investors looked forward to key central bank meetings in the U.S., Japan and the U.K. this week for directional cues.



Political worries also kept traders nervous after a wide-ranging survey showed President Emmanuel Macron's popularity has dipped to a fresh low following a crisis involving a bodyguard.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 21 points or 0.38 percent at 5,492 in opening deals after gaining 0.6 percent on Friday.



Air Liquide dropped 2.6 percent after its first-half operating income disappointed investors.



