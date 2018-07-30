sprite-preloader
Montag, 30.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 589 internationalen Medien

PR Newswire

Repurchased Shares in Karo Pharma During Week 30 2018

STOCKHOLM, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period 23 July 2018 to 27 July 2018, Karo Pharma AB (publ) (LEI code 213800G54Z51LOPGTA79) has repurchased in total 427,536 own shares (ISIN: SE00007464888). The repurchases form part of the SEK 86.3 million share repurchase programme that Karo Pharma announced on 18 June 2018. The share repurchase programme, which runs between 18 June 2018 and 31 August 2018, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

During the period 23 July 2018 - 27 July 2018, shares in Karo Pharma have been repurchased as follows.

Date

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted averages hare price per day (SEK)

Total daily transaction value (SEK)

23 July 2018

71 171

33.345000

2 373 197

24 July 2018

84 680

33.693700

2 853 183

25 July 2018

82 176

33.720700

2 771 032

26 July 2018

90 000

34.346700

3 091 203

27 July 2018

99 509

34.873300

3 470 207

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Swedbank in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Karo Pharma. Following the above acquisitions, Karo Pharma's holding of own shares amounts to 2,464,990 shares as of 27 July 2018. The total number of shares in Karo Pharma is 164,332,782.

A full breakdown of the transactions pursuant to article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is available at www.karopharma.com. The total volume of Karo Pharma's shares which have been bought back within the repurchase programme from 18 June 2018 until and including 27 July 2018 amounts to 2,464,990 shares. In total a maximum of 2,464,990 shares may be repurchased. The repurchase program is thereby completed and closed.

For information about all transactions in the buy-back programme see the following link to Nasdaq Stockholm's website: http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/nordic/corporate-actions/stockholm/repurchases-of-own-shares.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Peter Blom
CEO
+46-(0)-70-655-56-98
peter.blom@karopharma.se

ABOUT KARO PHARMA

Karo Pharma is a Specialty Pharma company, which develops and markets products for pharmacies as well as directly to the healthcare sector. Karo Pharma is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.

The information was submitted for publication, through the above contact person's agency, at 11.30 CEST on 30 July 2018. This press release is also available at www.karopharma.se and www.newsroom.cision.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/karo-pharma/r/repurchased-shares-in-karo-pharma-during-week-30-2018,c2583491

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/72/2583491/884749.pdf

Press release (PDF)


© 2018 PR Newswire