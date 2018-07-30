

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Heineken N.V. (HKHHF.PK) declined around 5 percent in the morning trading after the Dutch brewer on Monday issued cautious margin view for fiscal 2018, after reporting weak margin in the first half of the year. Net profit for the first half, however, increased from last year with higher revenues.



Jean-François van Boxmeer, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO, said, 'Top line came in strong in the first half, with organic net revenue growth across all regions. Europe was back to growth in the second quarter whilst the other regions maintained their positive momentum.'



Looking ahead, for the second half, the company expects a continuation of revenue growth and an acceleration of operating profit growth on an organic basis.



For the full year, the company now expects the operating profit margin to decrease by approximately 20 basis points, given the marked acceleration of business in Brazil with margins still below group average and the negative impact from currencies.



For 2018, economic conditions are expected to remain volatile and the company assumes a negative currency impact comparable to 2017 on revenue and operating profit.



For the year, the company expects Capital expenditure related to property, plant and equipment should be slightly above 2 billion euros, compared to 1.7 billion euros.



For the first half, net profit increased 9.1 percent to 950 million euros from last year's 871 million euros.



Net profit, before exceptional items and amortisation or beia, for the half year increased 3.8% to 1.076 billion euros from the prior year's 1.036 billion euros, while it was up 8.9% on organic basis. Earnings per share, beia, rose to 1.89 euros from 1.82 euros last year.



Operating profit beia, meanwhile, dropped 2.9 percent from last year to 1.754 billion euros, and operating profit beia margin fell 118 basis points to 16.3%. The weakness in operating results mainly was due to the consolidation of Brasil Kirin, adverse currency effects and higher input costs.



Net revenue grew 4.2 percent to 10.78 billion euros from 10.34 billion euros in the prior year, despite an 8.2 percent drop in net revenue per hectolitre or hl.



Net revenue increased 5.6% organically, with a 4.4% increase in total volume and a 1.1% increase in net revenue per hl. The underlying price mix impact for the first six months was 2.9%.



Consolidated beer volume grew 4.5% organically in the first half. The company said the underlying performance was stronger in the second quarter with volume up 4.6% organically, despite the timing of Easter, benefiting from good weather in Europe.



Heineken volume grew 7.5%, with positive momentum in all regions especially in Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe and the Americas. Cider volume increased double digit to 2.6 million hectolitres.



Further, the company fixed the interim dividend at 40% of the total dividend of the previous year. As a result, an interim dividend of 0.59 euros per share will be paid on August 9, higher than last year's 0.54 euros.



In Paris, Heineken shares were trading at 87.56 euros, down 5.20 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX