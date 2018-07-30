

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices edged higher on Monday after a draft proposal by federal regulators to rollback U.S. automobile efficiency requirements contended that new U.S. mileage targets would increase U.S. fuel consumption by 500,000 barrels per day.



U.S. regulators have proposed a dramatic overhaul of tough efficiency rules set during the Obama administration - freezing mileage targets from 2020 through 2026 instead of raising them each year, the Bloomberg reported.



October Brent crude futures were up 13 cents or 0.17 percent at $74.88 a barrel while U.S. crude futures for September delivery were up 76 cents or 1.11 percent at $69.45 a barrel.



In addition, investors remained cautious over the supply outlook amid looming sanctions on Iran. The first set of sanctions will hit on August 6.



It remains to be seen how OPEC and other producers will compensate for the withdrawal of Iran from the oil market.



