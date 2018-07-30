Cyber Security Training Expert will Explain How Orchestration Can Facilitate Knowledge Transfer and Improve Incident Response

DFLabs, the pioneer in Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR), today announced that Mike Fowler, Vice President of Professional Services will present a session on improving incident response capabilities at the SANS Security Operations Center Summit on July 30, 2018.

WHO: Mike Fowler, CISSP EnCE, an expert in cyber security investigations and forensics, has trained foreign and domestic forensic investigators for the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Secret Service and the FBI's Cyber Division. Mike has worked in law enforcement and the private sector, performing cyber investigations with the Security Operations Center for MCI/Worldcom. He currently helps organizations implement security incident response programs as Vice President of Professional Services for DFLabs. WHAT The shortage of skilled Security Operations Center (SOC) personnel worldwide is only getting worse. With increasing workloads, inexperienced security analysts need to be brought up to speed quickly so they can contribute effectively to SOC Operations. In this session, "Leveraging Orchestration to Facilitate Knowledge Transfer in Security Operations," Mike will present a framework that combines traditional and new knowledge transfer techniques with orchestration to enable under-resourced SOCs to achieve new levels incident response efficiency and productivity. WHEN: Monday, July 30, 2018 at 12 PM noon CDT WHERE: SANS Security Operations Summit, New Orleans Downtown Marriott at the Convention Center, 859 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans, Louisiana. HOW: To schedule an in-person meeting at the conference or a phone conversation with Mike Fowler, contact Marc Gendron at marc@mgpr.net or +1 781.237.0341. For more information, visit: https://www.sans.org/event/security-operations-summit-2018/

About the SANS Security Operations Summit

The SANS Security Operations Summit brings together prominent security practitioners for two days of in-depth talks and panel discussions around building, operating, and maturing a successful security operations program. Speakers will share their latest strategies and methods for achieving impactful operational functions, including network monitoring, incident response, threat intelligence, forensics, self-assessment, and the command center. The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Its programs now reach more than 165,000 security professionals around the world. For more information, visit https://www.sans.org/about/.

About DFLabs

DFLabs is an award-winning and recognized global leader in security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) technology. The company's management team has helped shape the cyber security industry, which includes co-editing several industry standards such as ISO 27043 and ISO 30121. Its flagship product, IncMan SOAR, has been adopted by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 organizations worldwide. DFLabs has operations in Europe, North America, and EMEA. For more information, visit www.dflabs.com or connect with us on Twitter @DFLabs.

