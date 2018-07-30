FXCM, Inc.: FXCM Group Appoints Long Standing Senior Executive Siju Daniel as Chief Commercial Officer

LONDON, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC (https://www.fxcm.com/uk) ("FXCM Group" or "FXCM"), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, and related services, today announced the appointment of Siju Daniel as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Daniel joined FXCM in 2003, and for the past decade held the title of Chief Executive Officer of FXCM Asia Pacific. Having turned Asia Pacific into a key growth region for the firm, Mr. Daniel, in his new expanded role, will continue to oversee Asia Pacific and focus on global strategy across all business lines.

Commenting on the appointment, Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM Group stated: "With Siju's vast knowledge of FXCM, the FX and CFD industry and a skill to continuously generate ideas and processes to keep moving FXCM forward, it was a natural promotion. The company believes that Siju's role in business development, strategy initiatives, trading, technology and marketing will allow FXCM to continue to provide our current and prospective clients with a premier online trading experience in an ever changing industry."

In his new role, Mr. Daniel will be overseeing key initiatives for the firm including FXCM Pro (http://www.fxcmpro.com/), the business unit that specializes in institutional liquidity and prime brokerage services, as well as FXCM's API trading (https://www.fxcm.com/uk/algorithmic-trading/market-data/) and analytics division.

About FXCM:

FXCM (http://www.fxcm.com/uk/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=EffectiveSpreads-2018-05-02&CMP=SFS-70160000000NGNTAA4) is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro (https://www.fxcmpro.com/) provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Trading forex/CFD's on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors as you could sustain losses in excess of deposits. Leverage can work against you. The products are intended for retail and professional clients. Due to the certain restrictions imposed by the local law and regulation, German resident retail client(s) could sustain a total loss of deposited funds but are not subject to subsequent payment obligations beyond the deposited funds. Be aware and fully understand all risks associated with the market and trading. Prior to trading any products offered by Forex Capital Markets Limited (https://www.fxcm.com/uk/legal/trading-execution-risks/?utm_campaign=2018%2005%2014%20FXCM%20LTD%20ENG%20%20CRS%20Reporting%20-%20Corporate%20IB%20-%20Clients%20ECXYZ&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Eloqua&elqTrackId=93d8bbac13cf4073af768232af7d2e82&elq=76a3b8ee96624403bf3b7291136b8695&elqaid=17933&elqat=1&elqCampaignId=), inclusive of all EU branches, FXCM Australia Pty. Limited (https://www.fxcm.com/au/legal/trading-execution-risks/?utm_campaign=2018%2005%2014%20FXCM%20LTD%20ENG%20%20CRS%20Reporting%20-%20Corporate%20IB%20-%20Clients%20ECXYZ&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Eloqua&elqTrackId=755608d49f464df39c2bca8459fc65c0&elq=76a3b8ee96624403bf3b7291136b8695&elqaid=17933&elqat=1&elqCampaignId=), any affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms within the FXCM group of companies [collectively the "FXCM Group"], carefully consider your financial situation and experience level. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM Australia Pty. Limited ("FXCM AU") (AFSL 309763), you must read and understand the Financial Services Guide (https://docs.fxcorporate.com/financial-services-guide-au.pdf?utm_campaign=2018%2005%2014%20FXCM%20LTD%20ENG%20%20CRS%20Reporting%20-%20Corporate%20IB%20-%20Clients%20ECXYZ&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Eloqua&elqTrackId=b966c8725ed74d3eb41474900775757c&elq=76a3b8ee96624403bf3b7291136b8695&elqaid=17933&elqat=1&elqCampaignId=), Product Disclosure Statement (https://www.fxcm.com/au/legal/product-disclosure-statements/?utm_campaign=2018%2005%2014%20FXCM%20LTD%20ENG%20%20CRS%20Reporting%20-%20Corporate%20IB%20-%20Clients%20ECXYZ&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Eloqua&elqTrackId=a1a7418522054c6d8e2444a6abc61b6f&elq=76a3b8ee96624403bf3b7291136b8695&elqaid=17933&elqat=1&elqCampaignId=) and Terms of Business (http://s202.t.en25.com/e/er?utm_campaign=2018%2005%2014%20FXCM%20LTD%20ENG%20%20CRS%20Reporting%20-%20Corporate%20IB%20-%20Clients%20ECXYZ&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Eloqua&s=202&lid=8233&elqTrackId=1d33889c54bb4f0b89e3dd4953114e11&elq=76a3b8ee96624403bf3b7291136b8695&elqaid=17933&elqat=1). The FXCM Group may provide general commentary which is not intended as investment advice and must not be construed as such. Seek advice from a separate financial advisor. The FXCM Group assumes no liability for errors, inaccuracies or omissions; does not warrant the accuracy, completeness of information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. Read and understand the Terms and Conditions on the FXCM Group's websites prior to taking further action.

Read full disclaimer. (https://www.fxcm.com/uk/legal/trading-execution-risks/)

Jaclyn Sales, 646-432-2463

Vice-President, Corporate Communications

jsales@fxcm.com (mailto:jsales@fxcm.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: FXCM, Inc. via Globenewswire

