

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - German electric utility E.ON AG (EONGY.PK) has successfully completed the voluntary public takeover offer to innogy minority shareholders.



At the end of the additional acceptance period on July 25, 2018, 9.4 percent of shareholders decided to sell their innogy shares to E.ON.



Including RWE's (RWEOY.PK) 76.8 percent stake in innogy, E.ON will hold 86.2 percent of the innogy shares upon completion of the transaction, subject to receipt of official approvals.



E.ON therefore does not expect completion before mid-2019.



In mid-July, E.ON signed an agreement with innogy to cooperate on the planned integration. E.ON now intends to take the next steps towards implementation of the transaction following the successful result of the voluntary public takeover offer. E.ON will continue to leverage the synergy potential of 600 million to 800 million euros.



