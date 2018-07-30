

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat to slightly lower on Monday, as investors looked ahead to key central bank meetings in the U.S., Japan and the U.K. this week for clues to the future direction of interest rates and the dollar.



As gold doesn't yield interest in itself, it must compete with interest-bearing assets for demand. Under normal conditions, interest rate hikes have a bearish effect on gold.



Spot gold was virtually unchanged at $1,222.35 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were 0.16 percent lower at $1,221 an ounce.



The Bank of Japan began its two-day policy meeting today, with analysts expecting the central bank to discuss reducing investments in ETFs tracking the Nikkei 225 index.



The Federal Open Market Committee is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged when it meets on Tuesday and Wednesday.



The Bank of England is set to increase U.K. interest rates by 25 basis points Thursday but cautious comments from Governor Mark Carney may hurt the pound.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX