Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 27-July-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 768.50p

INCLUDING current year revenue 778.15p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 756.88p

INCLUDING current year revenue 766.54p

LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc

As at close of business on 27-July-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 543.05p

INCLUDING current year revenue 548.73p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

As at close of business on 27-July-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 412.90p

INCLUDING current year revenue 418.24p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 408.63p

INCLUDING current year revenue 413.97p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

As at close of business on 27-July-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 326.61p

INCLUDING current year revenue 331.47p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

Keystone Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 27-July-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2013.65p

INCLUDING current year revenue 2037.92p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1964.46p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1988.73p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

Invesco Asia Trust plc

As at close of business on 27-July-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 316.66p

INCLUDING current year revenue 319.74p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 27-July-2018

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 213.66p

INCLUDING current year revenue 213.46p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 27-July-2018

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 188.83p

INCLUDING current year revenue 187.82p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 27-July-2018

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 103.18p

INCLUDING current year revenue 103.51p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 27-July-2018

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 139.84p

INCLUDING current year revenue 140.19p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596