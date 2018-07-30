

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's economic growth moderated in the three months ended June, preliminary figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Monday.



Gross domestic product rose a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.8 percent sequentially in the June quarter, slower than the 1.5 percent rise in the previous quarter.



On a yearly basis, economic growth eased to 4.2 percent in the June quarter from 4.8 percent in the March quarter.



Without seasonal adjustment, annual economic growth accelerated to 5.1 percent from 4.0 percent.



Separately, the statistical office revealed that annual retail sales growth slowed to 5.9 percent in June from 6.9 percent in the prior month.



Monthly, retail sales dropped 1.0 percent from May, when it grew by 3.3 percent.



