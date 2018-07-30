The Balearic Islands have decided to fast-track a 42 MW solar project, which would raise the three island's total installed generations by one third. Iberdrola has secured a PPA for its 391 MW Nuñez de Balboa projects. Moreover, several other PV projects have obtained approval from regional authorities.The development of large-scale solar projects in Spain is once again seeing uninterrupted activity, since it became clear that the spot market and the PPA segment can offer the possibility of bankable projects. Despite this level of activity, a series of challenges remain, that prevent the Spanish ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...