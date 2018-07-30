Metal Foam Market to Witness Enhanced Demand From Construction Industry and Aerospace Domain Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Metal Foam Market is expected to value at USD 117.7 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.1%. The market is driven by factors such as boom in construction industry, industrial sector and aerospace domain. Market entrants are exploring new arenas for development and application of production processes. Rising environmental concerns and government inclination towards lessening automotive pollution control have enabled automotive manufacturers to enable innovative techniques to curb pollution problems. Foundry owners are now adopting sustainable techniques to overcome issues such as high capital costs, labor law and government regulations rigid by nature. However, negatively influencing drivers for metal foam market include disparity in properties and considerable uses.

Metal foams are a new class of materials with unique characteristics such as highly mechanical, robust, electrically efficient and so on. Metal foams are known to offer lightweight structures, thermal management and energy absorption features. In fact, metal foams are recyclable and non-toxic by nature offering significant performance, efficient absorption of energy and high in thermal management.

Commercially, these are used for automobile production such as car body, chassis, external coverings etc. Metals foams find extended use in aircraft designs, civil engineering and road & highways infrastructure. A basic feature of metal foam is high porosity that ranges within a significant percentage. Foam density thus makes up to a high portion in manufacture of metal foams. Densities of common foam made out of aluminum and pure metal alloys enables to change their characteristic parameters.

Applications of metal foam include heat sinks & exchangers, absorption and fragmentation capture. Other uses include battery plates, automotive, aircraft light weighting, and catalyst surfaces. The market is segmented based on material, application, end-use and geography. Material segmentation for metal foam market comprises Nickel, Copper, Aluminum, Tantalum, Tungsten and Zinc. End-use segmentation includes construction & maintenance, industrial and automotive. Segmentation by application for metal foam market includes heat exchangers, anti-intrusion bars, catalysis, medical implants and sound absorbers.

Geographical segmentation for metal foam market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific metal foam market accounted for a significant market share in the forecast period owing to rise in emerging economies as and significant applications for automotive sector.

North American market is anticipated to rise at a staggering CAGR in the forthcoming period due to rise in stringent emission standards, increasing investments, consumer preference for electric powered vehicles and government policies for efficient resource utilization. The key players in the metal foam industry include Cymat Technologies Ltd, and ERG Aerospace Corporation.

Material Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2014 - 2025)

• Aluminum

• Nickel

• Magnesium

• Copper

Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2014 - 2025)

• Heat Exchangers

• Energy Absorbers

• Side Impact Bars

• Others

End-use Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2014 - 2025)

• Automotive

• Construction

• Industrial

• Aerospace

Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2014 - 2025)

• North America

• U.S

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Middle East and Africa

• Central & South America

