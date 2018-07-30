Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 27-July-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 412.90p INCLUDING current year revenue 418.24p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 408.63p INCLUDING current year revenue 413.97p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---